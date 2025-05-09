Ballshit. Gender stereotypes are all balls.

On the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, together with Olimpia Milano, we took to the court with an awareness campaign aimed at challenging the many - far too many - gender stereotypes. Five basketballs, five illustrations, five expressions representing different forms of violence: physical, verbal, psychological, and economic. To defeat them all, let us start with the words we choose to use, every day.

In the Euroleague pre-match on 21 November, 2024, Olimpia Milano players will took to the court with the Ballshit balls. To bring this message of change beyond the walls of the Unipol Forum, the artists' illustrations were turned into t-shirts, and the basketballs were displayed at the Plenitude Flagship Store on Corso Buenos Aires from November 25 to 30, 2024.