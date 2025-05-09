We are main partner of Olimpia Milano for the 2025–2026 EuroLeague season. The basketball team, 32-time Italian champion, joins forces with Plenitude to make a positive impact on society.
On the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, together with Olimpia Milano, we took to the court with an awareness campaign aimed at challenging the many - far too many - gender stereotypes. Five basketballs, five illustrations, five expressions representing different forms of violence: physical, verbal, psychological, and economic. To defeat them all, let us start with the words we choose to use, every day.
In the Euroleague pre-match on 21 November, 2024, Olimpia Milano players will took to the court with the Ballshit balls. To bring this message of change beyond the walls of the Unipol Forum, the artists' illustrations were turned into t-shirts, and the basketballs were displayed at the Plenitude Flagship Store on Corso Buenos Aires from November 25 to 30, 2024.
To score together, we must start from the community: sport has always played a key role in improving social life for everyone, promoting values such as passion, respect, and inclusion. That’s why, together with Olimpia Milano, we brought the Olimpia@School project into schools, officially launched on November 7, 2024, during the game against Real Madrid.
This project was born from the collaboration with Olimpia Milano, together with Comunità Nuova Onlus and GiGroup, which contribute to building a more inclusive sports culture and support young people on their path toward future employment. The goal is to bring participants closer to the world of sports with a technical and educational approach, offering a comprehensive view of how the different areas of a sports organization operate. On April 10, 2025, the top students in each category, and the class with the highest overall score, were awarded.
We also share the value of gender equity with Olimpia Milano. That is why, on International Women's Day 2024, the players took to the court sharing the numbers of gender inequality and violence on their bibs. To win we have to get to zero, with the awareness that for women the game still remains open.