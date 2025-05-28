Our sustainability strategy, integrated into our business model, is based on five pillars: Governance, Climate and Emissions, Business Sustainability, People and Community.

These are closely related to the common benefit purposes that Plenitude, as a Benefit Corporations (Società Benefit), is committed to pursuing in its Bylaws, fulfilling the regulatory requirements for Società Benefit, under Law No. 208/2015.

Through the aforementioned business model, we are committed to contributing to 10 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) defined by the United Nations' 2030 Agenda: SDG 3 (Good Health and well-being), SDG 4 (Quality education), SDG 5 (Gender equality), SDG 7 (Affordable and clean energy), SDG 8 (Decent work and economic growth), SDG 9 (Industry, innovation and infrastructure), SDG 11 (Sustainable cities and communities), SDG 12 (Responsible consumption and production), SDG 13 (Climate action), SDG 17 (Parnerships for the goals).