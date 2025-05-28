Sustainability Strategy and ESG Model
The five pillars of our ESG model: Governance, Climate and Emissions, Business Sustainability, People and Community.
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[...] Sustainability is part of our corporate DNA. ESG principles are integrated into our business model and, as a Benefit Corporation (Società Benefit), we are committed to reducing the environmental impact of our activities on a daily basis, promoting initiatives that bring real benefits to the communities and territories in which we operate.
Looking to the future, we are determined to continue our path: we will invest in renewable energy production and efficiency solutions to meet our customers' needs. We will strengthen our charging network for electric vehicles while promoting responsible consumption practices. [...]
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From the message to Stakeholders by Plenitude CEO Stefano Goberti in the Sustainability and Impact Report 2024. Download the full Sustainability and Impact Report 2024 to learn more about our sustainability strategy integrated into the business model and ESG performance in 2024.
Our sustainability strategy, integrated into our business model, is based on five pillars: Governance, Climate and Emissions, Business Sustainability, People and Community.
These are closely related to the common benefit purposes that Plenitude, as a Benefit Corporations (Società Benefit), is committed to pursuing in its Bylaws, fulfilling the regulatory requirements for Società Benefit, under Law No. 208/2015.
Through the aforementioned business model, we are committed to contributing to 10 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) defined by the United Nations' 2030 Agenda: SDG 3 (Good Health and well-being), SDG 4 (Quality education), SDG 5 (Gender equality), SDG 7 (Affordable and clean energy), SDG 8 (Decent work and economic growth), SDG 9 (Industry, innovation and infrastructure), SDG 11 (Sustainable cities and communities), SDG 12 (Responsible consumption and production), SDG 13 (Climate action), SDG 17 (Parnerships for the goals).
The 5 pillars of our ESG model
Governance
Corporate governance is the Company's administration and control system, the instrument for creating lasting value for shareholders and all stakeholders.
Governance is based on the Company's values, which guide the performance of activities in compliance with the principles of integrity and transparency, promoting ethical behaviour and inclusive culture, and contributing to building a relationship of trust between the Company and its stakeholders.
|KPI
RESULTS 2024
Age groups within the Board of Directors in office at 31.12.24
>50: 86% (80% as at 31.12.23)
30-50: 14% (20% as at 31.12.23)
Gender diversity within the Board of Directors in office at 31.12.24
|Men: 57% (60% as at 31.12.23)
Women: 43% (40% as at 31.12.23)
Economic value generated
|10,395 million euros
Economic value distributed
9,510 million euros (91.5%)
Economic value retained
885 million euros (8.5%)
Equity compensation linked to ESG targets
Attribution of the 35% weight of CEO and top management long-term variable remuneration linked to ESG KPIs
Audit interventions
|10
Audit interventions with anti-corruption verifications
|6
Data Protection & Cybersecurity
No episodes of data breaches (in line with 2023)
Climate and emissions
To achieve Net Zero Scope 1, 2 and 3 by 2040, Plenitude defined a decarbonization strategy based on increasing power production from renewable sources by increasing installed capacity, offering energy solutions to reduce consumption, progressively offsetting the CO2 emissions from gas combustion by customers and developing e-mobility services.
|KPI
|RESULTS 2024
|Installed capacity from renewable sources
4.1 GW [1] (+1.1 GW vs 2023)
Installed capacity: Wind
29% (1,187 MW)
Installed capacity: Solar (including storage)
|71% (2,903 MW)
100% Power production from renewable sources
4.7 TWh (+17% vs 2023)
Wind power generation
|45% (2,122 GWh)
Solar power generation
|55% (2,543 GWh)
% power certified through guarantee of origin certificates from renewables sources over total energy sold at European level
|74% (+5 pp compared to 2023)
Proprietary charging points installed at European level
|>21,000 (+12% vs 2023)
Capex aligned with the European Taxonomy
|75%
Scope 1, 2, 3 emissions (Location based) post offset [2]
|9.1 Mt CO2eq. (-20% vs 2023)
Scope 1 emissions
|4,149 t CO2eq. (-10.6% vs 2023)
Scope 2 emissions (Location based) [3]
|6,781 t CO2eq. (+7% vs 2023)
Scope 2 emissions (Market based)
1,315 t CO2eq. (-68% vs 2023)
Scope 3 emissions
|12.25 Mt CO2eq. (-11% vs 2023)
Offsetting emissions through the purchase of carbon credits [4]
|3.14 Mt CO2eq. (+31%)
Emission Intensity Index [5]
|55 g CO2eq. / kWh
GHG emissions avoided through power production from renewable sources, e-mobility services and energy requalification measures [6]
|1.9 Mt CO2eq. (+7% vs 2023)
[1] The figure includes 199 GW related to the acquisition of 2 photovoltaic plants in the United States (agreement signed in December 2024 with the closing of the transaction by the first quarter of 2025).
[2] Figure derived from the sum of Scope 1, Scope 2 (Location Based method), and 2024 post offset Scope 3. Post offset Scope 3 emissions are calculated by subtracting carbon credits (3.14 Mt CO2eq., see footnote 4) from total Scope 3 emissions.
[3] For more information on the trend in emissions compared to last year, see section “2.2 Direct and indirect emissions” of Plenitude Sustainability and Impact Report 2024.
[4] Given by the sum:
- 0.32 Mt CO2eq. representing the difference between the estimated and actual carbon credits associated with offset gas deliveries for Q4 2023 and cancelled in October 2024.
- 2.82 Mt CO2eq. representing the estimated purchase of carbon credits that will be finalised during 2025 associated with the 2024 offsetting gas supplies. Of this, 1.81 Mt CO2eq. related to the gas consumption billed to Plenitude’s customers from January 2024 to September 2024 was offset in February 2025. By October 2025, the rest of the gas consumption billed from October 2024 to December 2024, estimated at 1 Mt CO2eq., will be offset.
[5] For details on the calculation method, see the "Calculation Methodologies" section on "Emission Intensity", of Plenitude Sustainability and Impact Report 2024.
[6] For details on the calculation method, see the “Calculation Methodologies” section on “GHG Emissions Avoided”, of Plenitude Sustainability and Impact Report 2024.
Business Sustainability
Plenitude manages its activities with respect for all stakeholders and works to use natural resources responsibly, pursuing a sustainable business model that integrates ESG aspects throughout the value chain.
|KPI
RESULTS 2024
Total number of customers (supply points)
Over 10 million (in line with 2023)
Net Promoter Score[1] - Retail Italy
2.71x Net Promoter Score in Italy vs 2018 (2.94x in 2023)
Digital bills at European level[2]
56% (+7pp compared to 2023)
|New contracts signed digitally [3]
|85% (+5pp compared to 2023)
Processes with ESG assessment
|100% of procurement of Eni Plenitude SpA Società Benefit - HQ (compared to 95% in 2023)
[1] Net Promoter Score (NPS): is an indicator, in multi-channel mode (telephone, chat, e-mail and in-store support), that measures the percentage of customers who would recommend Plenitude as an operator. In the last quarter of 2024, after completing the developments and optimizations of the new CRM, Plenitude renewed and upgraded its customer service management systems. As a result, the NPS in Italy reached a value 3.3 times higher than that measured in 2018.
[2] Includes Italy, France, Iberian Peninsula, Greece, and Slovenia.
[3] New power and gas supply contracts signed by B2C customers in Italy, France, the Iberian Peninsula, Greece, Slovenia contracted digitally (e.g. via tablet in shop, via web, etc.).
People
Plenitude values its people, guaranteeing paths of personal and professional growth; it protects their health and safety, as well as their psycho-physical well-being, in a climate that respects diversity and inclusion.
|KPI
|RESULTS 2024
Employees composition at 31.12:
|49.2% women (47.7% in 2023)
50.8% men (52.3% in 2023)
Employees by employment contract
2,771 permanent contract (+10% vs 2023)
17 fixed-term contract (-45% vs 2023)
Gender Pay Gap
1.4 for fixed remuneration [1] (1.8 in 2023)
1.6 for total remuneration [2] (3.0 in 2023)
Female employees in positions of responsibility (senior and middle managers)
43.5% (+2.7 pp vs 2023)
Employee Training
|87,366 hours (84,706 hours in 2023)
32.6 average training hours per employee (compared to 34.5 in 2023 [3])
1,006 average training and development expenditure per full time employee (+16% compared to 2023)
Total Recordable Injury Rate
|0.19 (1.09 in 2023)
(total recordable injuries/hours worked) x 1,000,000
[1] Gender Pay Gap calculated at the same role level and age group.
[2] Gender Pay Gap calculated at the same role level and age group.
[3] This figure is down 5.5% compared to 2023, due to the extension of the reporting scope because of the new acquisitions in 2024 and the high number of new hires.
Communities
Plenitude is committed to creating shared value in the areas it operates, by promoting the culture of sustainable energy usage to foster collective commitment to the energy transition and supporting initiatives aimed at sustainable, inclusive local development.
|KPI
|RESULTS 2024
Spreading the culture of sustainable energy use
Social media Plenitude
Support to local communities
€3.64 million invested in supporting local communities (in line with 2023 [1])
Stemming energy poverty
6 projects supported
Beneficiaries: approximately 425 households
Stemming educational poverty
2 projects supported
Beneficiaries: approximately 1,430 minors and adolescents
Social inclusion
5 projects supported
Beneficiaries: approximately 5,220 individuals
Local development
|1,898 primary school pupils in 27 schools in 9 Italian regions involved in the 'More I know, less I consume' project
In the areas where Plenitude operates in the field of power production from renewable energy sources, it supports local communities with urban regeneration, energy efficiency of public facilities and training
Corporate volunteering
|1,840 hours of corporate volunteering throughout Italy
[1] See section “5.2 Supporting Local Communities” for more information of Plenitude Sustainability and Impact Report 2024.
Stakeholder engagement and Materiality
For Plenitude, it is crucial to directly involve all stakeholders and maintain an ongoing dialogue with them. These elements are essential for creating shared value and establishing relationships based on trust, transparency and integrity. For this reason, in addition to giving a voice to all its stakeholders on an annual basis, involving them in the definition and assessment of the impacts, the Company constantly strives to promote open and transparent dialogue to share information, values and visions.
In 2024, Plenitude updated its Materiality analysis, inspired by the Impact Materiality approach of the recent Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).
Specifically, Plenitude identified the relevant impacts generated by the Company on people and the environment and the material topics related to them. The exercise was not limited to the organisation alone but extended to the entire value chain [1].
The Materiality analysis process is structured into six main stages:
1
Identification of potentially relevant topics
Preliminary analysis to identify potentially relevant topics, based on internal sources, industry trends, peers and comparable companies
2
Identification of impact
Definition of a list of positive and negative, actual and potential impacts from the potentially material issues identified
3
Definition of the Impact Materiality calculation model and selection of stakeholders
Development of a model to assess the relevance of issues. Selection of stakeholders, internal and external, respectively, for impact assessment and validation
4
Assessment of impacts
Assessment of impacts by internal Plenitude functions, responsible for direct relations with stakeholders, as subject matter experts
5
Comparison and validation of impacts
Comparison of preliminary results through one-on-one interviews with external experts to validate the significance of impacts
6
Definition of relevant impacts and final validation
Validation of material impacts by the Plenitude Sustainability Committee. Inclusion of relevant impacts in the Plenitude 2024 Sustainability and Impact Report
[1] In line with sustainability reporting principles, the information provided also includes the relevant impact related to the upstream and downstream value chain, and/or arising from business relationships.