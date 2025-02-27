Renewables

We are committed to the production of energy from renewable sources to contribute to the energy transition, every single day.

5.8 GW total installed capacity About 250 Utility Scale

plants 1

In detail

about 0.1 GW in Australia about 0.9 GW in France about 0.1 GW in Germany 1.1 GW in Italy about 0.2 GW in Kazakhstan over 1.5 GW in Spain about 0.2 GW in United Kingdom 1.7 GW in United States about 0.1 GW in Greece

We invest with development activities in the production of renewable energy, coming from:

Photovoltaic Onshore and offshore wind farms Storage systems