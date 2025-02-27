Our energy in the world
Overview
We are a Benefit Corporation that aims to contribute to the energy transition through a distinctive business model.
Over 15
countries where we are present
Over 2,800
people working with us
5.8 GW
total installed capacity
About 250
Utility Scale
plants 1
10 Million
Customers
About 23K
charging points
About 600K
charging points accessible from the App
1 Large-scale photovoltaic systems, generally installed on the ground.
Where we operate
We are present all over the world with our people and activities.
Over 2,800
people working with us
Spain
Renewables
We are committed to the production of energy from renewable sources to contribute to the energy transition, every single day.
5.8 GW
total installed capacity
About 250
Utility Scale
plants 1
1 Photovoltaic systems of significant size, generally installed on the ground.
Energy Solutions
We constantly invest in innovating our products and services to offer the very best available on the market.
10 Million
Customers
E-mobility
We are always looking for new ways to move towards more sustainable solutions.
About 23K
charging points
About 600K
charging points accessible from the App
1 Our charging points are part of Plenitude's On The Road network.
Countries where we operate
-
-
Our commitment in Australia focuses on the development of energy from renewable sources. In this sector, we have a total installed capacity of about 0.1 GW. Among our most relevant projects is the Katherine photovoltaic plant, located in the Northern Territory, with an installed capacity of 34 MW.
-
-
In Austria, our activities mainly focus on the electric mobility sector. We are present with several proprietary charging points across the country and the Plenitude On The Road app, which provides access to our proprietary and interoperable charging network.
-
-
We operate in France with about 1 million customers thanks to our energy, gas, and energy efficiency solutions in the retail sector. In the renewables sector, we have installed about 0.9 GW of total capacity and are developing projects that integrate photovoltaics and agriculture. We also manage strategic plants like the Athies-Samoussy park, one of the largest in the country, producing approximately 90 GWh per year. We are committed to electric mobility with on-the-road charging solutions, offering our customers access to our network and that of our partners via the Plenitude On The Road app.Learn more
-
-
Our activities in Germany focus on the renewable energy sector, with an installed capacity of about 0.1 GW. Through the Vårgrønn joint venture between Plenitude and HitecVision, we have announced the acquisition of the 288 MW offshore wind farm Baltic 2, operating in the German Baltic Sea. In the electric mobility sector, we are implementing a proprietary charging network accessible alongside that of other partners via the Plenitude On The Road app.
-
-
In Greece, we operate through Zenith, providing gas, electricity, and energy-saving solutions with over 600K retail customers, where we aim to expand our offerings. We are involved in the development of photovoltaic parks and the promotion of renewable energy. We are also working on electric mobility to develop the EV charging network and collaborating with new partners to expand service interoperability.Learn more
-
-
As a Benefit Corporation, we contribute to the energy transition and are committed to promoting sustainability in the region. We support local development through strategic partnerships and projects aligned with our values. Thanks to our distinctive business model, we integrate renewable energy production, energy sales, and energy solutions with an extensive network of EV charging points through Plenitude’s On The Road solutions and interoperability services with the dedicated app. In the renewables sector, we have an installed capacity of 1.1 GW. In the retail sector, we provide our products and services to approximately 8 MLN customers.Learn more
-
-
In Kazakhstan, we are engaged in the renewables sector. Our installed capacity is about 0.2 GW: in 2020 and 2022, we constructed the Badamsha 1 and 2 wind farms (96 MW), producing a total of 395 GWh per year, while in 2023 we completed the Shaulder photovoltaic plant (50 MW), generating about 90 GWh annually. In September 2025, a new 50 MW photovoltaic plant came into operation in Zhanaozen. This project is part of a broader initiative led by Eni together with KazMunayGas, aimed at developing a 247 MW hybrid power plant capable of integrating solar, wind and gas energy.Learn more
-
-
In Norway, we operate through Vårgrønn, the joint venture between Plenitude and HitecVision, through which we actively participate in the offshore wind sector. In the field of electric mobility, we provide our customers with centralized access to partner charging networks via the Plenitude On The Road app.
-
-
Since 2021, we have been active in Spain and Portugal with over 480K retail customers. We offer energy solutions for individuals and businesses, including electricity and gas supply, maintenance services, and self-consumption solutions for households and SMEs. We have installed over 1.5 GW from renewable sources and, in this context, production began in June 2025 at the northern block of the Renopool photovoltaic park in Badajoz. Once fully operational, it will be our largest solar park developed worldwide. We are also involved in electric mobility, offering integrated charging solutions for both home and on-the-go charging, ensuring our customers access to our network and that of our partners via the Plenitude On The Road app.Learn more
-
-
In Romania, we are engaged in the electric mobility sector through charging stations in collaboration with major retail chain Ikea. Through the Plenitude On the Road app, we offer access to an interoperable charging network.
-
-
Since 1994, we have been present in Slovenia with Adriaplin doo. We offer energy solutions designed to best meet the needs of our 14K customers. We also maintain the gas network to ensure quality and efficiency. Additionally, we are expanding our electric vehicle charging services in the field of electric mobility.Learn more
-
-
Our commitment in Switzerland is focused on the electric mobility sector. We manage several proprietary charging points across the country, accessible alongside those of other partners via the Plenitude On The Road app.
-
-
In the United Kingdom, our activities mainly focus on the renewables sector, with an installed capacity of about 0.2 GW. We are actively involved in electricity generation through offshore wind farms via Vårgrønn, a joint venture between Plenitude and the Norwegian fund HitecVision. Among our key projects is Dogger Bank, the world’s largest offshore wind farm, with a total capacity of 3.6 GW. Through Vårgrønn, in partnership with Flotation Energy, we have also signed an exclusivity agreement with Crown Estate Scotland for the development of the GreenVolt and Cenos floating offshore wind farms, with a total capacity of 1.9 GWLearn more
-
-
In the United States, we are engaged in the renewable energy sector, with an installed capacity of 1.7 GW, and we are consolidating our market presence with two major projects. We recently completed the construction of Guajillo, our largest 200 MW battery storage facility, located in Webb County, Texas. Additionally, we signed an agreement with EDP Renewables for the acquisition of two operational photovoltaic parks and a storage facility under construction, with a total capacity of 245 MW.Learn more