RENEWABLES
Our energies for change
We are dedicated to facilitating the energy transition process.
Plenitude’s commitment to renewable sources
In a world that's constantly evolving, promoting a socially fair and sustainable energy transition is a challenge we face every day. Through our operations, we work towards achieving carbon neutrality, starting with our own energy production. This is why we offer a distinctive, integrated business model that combines established technologies with new solutions, including strategic joint ventures.
5.8 GW
Renewable energy capacity installed as of December 2025.
10 GW
The target capacity we aim to achieve by 2028.
15 GW
The target capacity we plan to install by 2030.
60 GW
The target capacity we aim to install by 2050.
The technologies we’re investing in for the future of renewables
The renewable energy we produce, primarily from wind and solar power, comes from dedicated plants that we either own or manage, providing both technological and geographic diversification.
Photovoltaic
By assembling multiple photovoltaic modules, we harness solar light to generate energy and make use of abandoned areas on former Eni group’s production sites.DISCOVER PHOTOVOLTAICS
Onshore and offshore wind farms
We have installed and will continue to install our wind farms on land and at sea to make the most of wind energy.DISCOVER WIND ENERGY
Storage
We will always have our energy storage systems at our disposal no matter what happens with nature.DISCOVER STORAGE
We leverage our extensive experience and investments to support energy transition initiatives and have facilities in various countries around the world.
Our international expansion
Since 2015, we have been active in the renewable energy sector, now managing about 250 Utility Scale1 plants worldwide. We began in Italy and Kazakhstan, and then, through a series of acquisitions and corporate reorganisations, we expanded our operations to several countries including France, Greece, Spain, Portugal, the UK, Norway, the US and Australia.
In Plenitude, there’s a world to explore
Discover some of the most significant projects in the countries where we operate and learn more about our commitment on the dedicated pages.
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Italy
Among our projects in this country, one of the main ones is the 31 MW plant in Porto Torres (Sassari), inaugurated at the beginning of 2020. In July 2024, the company also completed the construction of a new onshore wind farm in the municipality of Borgia (Catanzaro) in Calabria, with a total capacity of approximately 39 MW.
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United States
With a capacity of 200 MW, we completed the construction of the Guajillo plant, located in Webb County, southwest Texas. It is the largest battery storage system we have built to date. Positioned near the Corazon Solar Farm, which has a capacity of 265 MW, it enables more efficient use of energy resources.
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Iberian Peninsula
We have started construction of the northern block of the Renopool photovoltaic plant in Extremadura, one of our largest global projects, which will be operational by the end of 2025 with a total capacity of 330 MW. At the same time, construction has also begun on the Guillena solar park, with a capacity of 230 MW.
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France
In northern France, the Athies-Samoussy photovoltaic park covers 100 hectares and generates around 90 GWh per year, ranking among the ten largest solar plants in the country. It is made up of five photovoltaic systems, contributing to the expansion of renewable energy production capacity.
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Kazakhstan
In 2020 and 2022, we built two wind farms Badamsha 1 and 2: each with a capacity of 48 MW, for a total of 96 MW. Together, they can generate approximately 395 GWh of electricity per year. In 2023, we launched the first photovoltaic plant of Plenitude Arm Wind (50 MW), located in Shaulder, with an annual energy production capacity of about 90 GWh.
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United Kingdom
We invested in expanding the activities of Vårgrønn, the joint venture between Plenitude (a company controlled by Eni) and HitecVision, to strengthen its position as one of the leading players. As part of this, we joined the Dogger Bank Wind Farm project, the largest offshore wind farm in the world (3.6 GW at 100%), which will be completed in phases by 2026.
1 Large-scale photovoltaic installations are generally installed on the ground.