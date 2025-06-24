Benefit Corporation (Società Benefit)
In 2021, Plenitude updated the Company Bylaws to become a Benefit Corporation (Società Benefit). This business model, introduced in Italy by Law no. 208 of 28 December 2015 [1], establishes that in conducting their business activity, Benefit Corporations (Società Benefit) pursue a dual purpose: the generation of profit and the achievement of one or more common benefit purposes in relation to people, communities, territories, environment, cultural and social activities and assets, organizations, associations, and other stakeholders. More specifically, in line with its responsibilities as a Benefit Corporation (Società Benefit), Plenitude committed itself to pursue four specific common benefit purposes.
Spreading the culture of sustainable energy usage
Contributing to the creation and spread of a culture of sustainable energy usage by promoting access to renewable energy sources and raising people’s awareness of their conscious energy consumption, and making them active participants in the ongoing energy transition.
Providing solutions and technologies for responsible energy usage
Promoting the development and marketing of products, services and technologies able to guarantee the responsible use of energy, improving the quality of life, in cooperation with other entities.
Promoting diversity and inclusion
Recognising our people as a valuable resource, ensuring they are diverse and fully integrated through establishing a welcoming working environment and supporting a healthy work-life balance.
Promoting customer centricity through transparent and fair relationships
Placing customers first, encouraging them to use energy more efficiently and making them the focal point of activities, communicating with them honestly and transparently, providing quality products and services in line with their needs, to make the lifestyles and habits of the entire community more sustainable.
Eni Plenitude S.p.A. Società Benefit (hereinafter also ‘Plenitude’, the ‘Company’) published the integrated ‘Sustainability and Impact Report 2024’, as an annex to the Annual Report 2024, as required by Italian Law no. 208 of 2015 on Benefit Corporations (Società Benefit), with reference to the Impact Report. The document is prepared in compliance with the Global Reporting Initiative’s (GRI) ‘Sustainability Reporting Standards’ 2021, which is the ‘external valuation standard’ used to measure the impacts generated, in compliance with Annexes 4 and 5 of the Benefit Corporations (Società Benefit) regulation, for the purpose of preparing the required annual report. This document has been subjected voluntarily to a Limited Assurance by an independent auditor.
[1]For further details on Law no. 208 of 28 December 2015, Articles 376-384, please refer to the following link: https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/eli/id/2015/12/30/15G00222/sg.