Eni Plenitude S.p.A. Società Benefit (hereinafter also ‘Plenitude’, the ‘Company’) published the integrated ‘Sustainability and Impact Report 2024’, as an annex to the Annual Report 2024, as required by Italian Law no. 208 of 2015 on Benefit Corporations (Società Benefit), with reference to the Impact Report. The document is prepared in compliance with the Global Reporting Initiative’s (GRI) ‘Sustainability Reporting Standards’ 2021, which is the ‘external valuation standard’ used to measure the impacts generated, in compliance with Annexes 4 and 5 of the Benefit Corporations (Società Benefit) regulation, for the purpose of preparing the required annual report. This document has been subjected voluntarily to a Limited Assurance by an independent auditor.