Business Stories
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Here’s how Goodnight Light, Plenitude’s new project, helps children welcome their fears and learn to care for them.
The Eni family celebrates its first 100 years and renews its presence at the Festival, with Enilive and Plenitude. The latter will be at the center of a narrative that blends performance, territory, and people’s engagement.
New light for the Piedmont village “without sun”: restoring the historic mirror brings sunlight back to the community.
From photons striking a sensor to the illusion of cinematic motion: a journey through light as it becomes art.
From managing bidirectional flows to integrating renewables, smart grids are the essential infrastructure for energy efficiency, energy communities and smart districts.
From the vibration of a string to the energy that powers a concert or music festival: the physical journey that transforms sound into a collective experience