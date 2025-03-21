Business Stories

Every day, we commit to achieving ambitious goals with our unique business model, emphasising the values that have always defined us.

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02/25/2026
Sanremo 2026: a Century of Energy on Stage at the Ariston

The Eni family celebrates its first 100 years and renews its presence at the Festival, with Enilive and Plenitude. The latter will be at the center of a narrative that blends performance, territory, and people’s engagement.

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02/04/2026
Viganella and the rediscovered sun

New light for the Piedmont village “without sun”: restoring the historic mirror brings sunlight back to the community.

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11/24/2025
Smart Grid: the intelligent power network

From managing bidirectional flows to integrating renewables, smart grids are the essential infrastructure for energy efficiency, energy communities and smart districts.

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