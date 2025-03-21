People
We promote an inclusive culture that puts people and their skills at the center, prioritising their well-being and incentivizing ethical behavior with ever-changing projects.
In the spotlight
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Not just technology, but tactical vision: we explore with Maria Angela Bracale, our first “Energy Shaper,” the work of a Project Engineering Manager—balancing speed, precision, and integration.
Racing de Santander and its partners, including Plenitude, joined forces in the “Donantes de logo” initiative to raise awareness of the importance of pediatric organ donation.
After focusing on economic violence, Plenitude continues its commitment for November 25 by addressing the issue of psychological violence.
Listening and sharing are at the heart of the PleniTalks journey, which has taken our CEO, Stefano Goberti, to offices around the world. A journey that began three years ago and is still ongoing.
What’s the spark that drives us to give our best every day? This question opened the first dialogue of the Plenitude Cultural Hubs, Plenitude’s internal initiative designed to put people and the values that unite them at the centre.
International network and unexpected career horizons: the experience of Francesca and Lorenzo.