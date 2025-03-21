People

We promote an inclusive culture that puts people and their skills at the center, prioritising their well-being and incentivizing ethical behavior with ever-changing projects.

In the spotlight

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11/21/2025
PleniTalks: the time for dialogue

Listening and sharing are at the heart of the PleniTalks journey, which has taken our CEO, Stefano Goberti, to offices around the world. A journey that began three years ago and is still ongoing.

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09/18/2025
Passion ignites Plenitude’s Cultural Hubs

What’s the spark that drives us to give our best every day? This question opened the first dialogue of the Plenitude Cultural Hubs, Plenitude’s internal initiative designed to put people and the values that unite them at the centre.

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