ESG Rating
Plenitude is committed to implementing the highest standards and best practices.
The ESG rating is a tool that helps investors evaluate sustainable business models and identify opportunities for developing sustainable investment strategies. The use of third-party companies for ESG assessments guarantees independence of judgment on sustainability issues.
S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment
As of 20/03/2025, Plenitude is ranked in the 75 percentile in the Electric Utilities industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.
The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) is an annual evaluation of a company’s sustainability practices and it covers over 12,000 companies globally. It enables to benchmark company’s performance on a wide range of industry-specific economic, environmental, and social criteria that are relevant to the growing number of sustainability-focused investors.
EcoVadis Sustainability Ratings Program
Plenitude has earned a Gold Medal, a recognition awarded to the Top 5% of companies assessed by EcoVadis in the 12 months prior to the medal issue date. It reflects the quality of the company's sustainability management system and demonstrates a commitment to promoting transparency throughout the value chain.
The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. More than 150,000 companies globally have been rated by EcoVadis. EcoVadis’ business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidence-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement.