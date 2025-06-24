S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

As of 20/03/2025, Plenitude is ranked in the 75 percentile in the Electric Utilities industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) is an annual evaluation of a company’s sustainability practices and it covers over 12,000 companies globally. It enables to benchmark company’s performance on a wide range of industry-specific economic, environmental, and social criteria that are relevant to the growing number of sustainability-focused investors.