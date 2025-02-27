All the energy you need thanks to our solutions
Every day we provide our services and products to the 10 million customers who have chosen us.
Data updated as of December 2025
A distinctive business model
We work constantly to be the best ally for people in the challenge of energy awareness: as a Benefit Corporation, we operate in the fields of energy, gas, and services, offering households and businesses the opportunity to take part in the change and contribute to the transition, aiming to provide them with all the energy they need for their homes, cities, and projects.
To achieve this, we have created a distinctive business model that combines:
We offer certified electricity backed by guarantees of European origin and give our customers the opportunity to sign contracts that include compensation for CO₂ emissions “Scope 3.” Our solutions range from building efficiency improvements to choosing high-efficiency appliances and a wide range of services for homes, communities, and businesses. We stand by the latter to improve their energy performance, sharing best practices and creating shared value.
Closer to your needs
In Europe, we are present in 6 countries: Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, and Slovenia. We manage the purchase and retail sale of electricity and gas for families and businesses, and by 2028, we aim to reach a target of over 11 million customers.
10 MLN
Total number of customers in December 2025.
Over 11 MLN
Total number of customers we aim to have by 2028.
15 MLN
Total number of customers we plan to reach by 2030.
20 MLN
Total number of customers we aim to reach by 2050.
Together we create value for a future ready for change
Putting our customers at the center is our daily priority. For this reason, we are committed to innovating our products and services to offer the best quality and efficiency, while meeting their needs and making their lives simpler and more comfortable with the goal of:
Promoting innovation
Our offering includes products and services that are constantly evolving. For example, with photovoltaics, we help customers enter a new era of energy generation: we support them in creating their future systems directly on their homes. In some cases, installation and maintenance are included. Additionally, in the Italian market, with our new service Adopt a Panel, customers can virtually harness solar energy and enjoy all its benefits without having to install a photovoltaic system at home.
Improving consumption
From boilers to heat pumps, energy storage systems with converters, smart air conditioners, and thermostats, we provide innovative solutions for home comfort aimed at improving energy consumption in the name of a smarter home. We carefully select high-quality products with superior energy performance and advanced technologies. We also support customers through our consultants, thanks to a network of partners across the territory, and with the use of our apps.
Creating closeness
To contribute to the energy transition, we promote new ways of moving in line with our customers' needs. We offer a network of charging stations easily accessible via the Plenitude On The Road app and residential wall boxes to charge electric vehicles easily and quickly at home.
Enhancing connections
Technology and energy come together to simplify everyday life. With Plenitude Fibra, the ultra-fast network becomes the tool that connects people and innovation directly to your home.
We collaborate with companies that share our vision through strategic partnerships to promote more conscious behaviours.
We establish various commercial collaborations with market-leading companies such as Zurich, Ariston Thermo, Haier, Riello, and Daikin to make our solutions even more complete. In addition to a widespread network of sales points in Italy, we provide numerous assistance and sales channels, both telephone and digital, fully available to support our customers daily.
With our “Plenitude Insieme” loyalty program, we encourage our customers to become more aware of their consumption, offering numerous promotions, rewards, and special experiences every month.
We promote a new way of living energy through innovation
Every day we strive to improve our products and services, addressing the needs of a changing society, making cities places where new technologies can thrive and bring benefits to communities.
Learn more about some of our most important projects:
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CER
We support the development of Renewable Energy Communities: groups of multiple entities such as businesses, public administrations, organizations, associations, and private citizens who coordinate to produce and share locally generated energy from renewable sources. A collaborative model that generates and distributes value in the territory.
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Smart district
We are involved in development projects such as smart districts, where digitization and energy efficiency come together to create true residential ecosystems powered by renewable energy sources and connected with smart technologies.
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Less energy waste with BEMS
Thanks to smart Building Energy Management Systems, real-time screenings of company consumption data can be carried out, enabling predictive analyses to optimize energy performance and avoid waste, thereby improving consumption efficiency.