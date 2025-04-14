Whistleblowing – Managing Reports

In compliance with the provision of the Directive (EU) 2019/1937 and the relevant transposition laws, the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act, the company’s Organisational, Management and Control Model, pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree. n. 231 of 2001, and internal anti-corruption regulations, we have adopted a system for the management of whistleblowing reports that enables us to manage whistleblowing reports received, including anonymously, by Eni SpA and by its subsidiaries in Italy and abroad.

In compliance with applicable regulations, regardless of the content of the report and the entity of Eni concerned by it, it is always guaranteed that reports can be sent directly to Eni SpA. We have also set up a specific reporting channel for Eni Plenitude SpA SB and subsidiaries in Italy and abroad.

Whichever channel is used, we guarantee the receipt, analysis and management of whistleblowing reports that are sent by or transmitted form anyone, stakeholders, Eni’s People (Eni personnel and anyone, physical or legal persons, who operate in Italy and abroad for achieving Eni’s objectives, each within the scope of their own functions and responsibilities) or other third parties, also when anonymous. Eni consider a whistleblowing report any communications concerning behaviors that relate to Eni's People in violation of the Code of Ethics, any laws regulations, provisions of authorities, internal regulations, Models 231 or Models CE.

The company guarantees the strict confidentiality on the persons and facts reported and on the identity of the reporting persons to ensure that they are not subject to any form of retaliation.

The rules governing this area are contained in the document “Whistleblowing reports received, including anonymously, by Eni SpA and by its subsidiaries in Italy and abroad”, which is currently being updated.

Whistleblowing reports may be sent using a dedicated Platform – suitable for ensuring, by IT tools, the confidentiality of the reporting person’s identity – available at the following link.