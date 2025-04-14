Documents
Plenitude promotes and prioritizes transparency by making available documents related to the company’s activities.
Corporate Presentation
In the Corporate Presentation, Plenitude provides an overview of its integrated business model, strategy and key operational and financial results. Visit the dedicated page
Plenitude Corporate Presentation 2025Download Document
Plenitude Corporate Presentation 2024Download Document
Plenitude Corporate Presentation 2023Download Document
Plenitude Corporate Presentation 2022Download Document
Plenitude Capital Market Day 2021Download Document
Quarterly Results
In the Quarterly Results, Plenitude presents its quarterly performance, illustrating its economic and financial results. Visit the dedicated page
Plenitude FY25 results OverviewDownload Document
Plenitude 9M25 Results OverviewDownload Document
Plenitude 1H25 Results OverviewDownload Document
Plenitude 1Q25 Results OverviewDownload Document
Plenitude FY24 Results OverviewDownload Document
Plenitude 9M24 Results OverviewDownload Document
Plenitude 1H24 Results OverviewDownload Document
Annual Reports
In the annual reports, Plenitude provides detailed information on the company’s progress, key developments in its business lines and the results achieved throughout the year. Visit the dedicated page
Annual report 2024Download Document
Annual report 2023Download Document
Annual report 2022Download Document
Annual report 2021Download Document
Sustainability Reports and Impact Reports
In the Sustainability Report and Impact Report, Plenitude outlines its commitment to environmental and social sustainability. Visit the dedicated page
Sustainability and Impact Reports 2024Download Document
Sustainability and Impact Reports 2023Download Document
Sustainability Reports 2022Download Document
Impact Report 2022Download Document
Sustainability Reports 2021Download Document
Impact Report 2021Download Document
Code of Ethics
The Eni Code of Ethics, adopted by Plenitude, reflects the company’s vision and defines the values and principles that guide the conduct of the company and its people. Visit the dedicated page
Modern Slavery Statement
Eni’s Modern Slavery Statement, also adopted by Plenitude, demonstrates our company’s commitment to protecting human rights through dedicated policies, control systems and reporting mechanisms, with the aim of preventing and combating all forms of forced labour and human trafficking within its operations and, in particular, throughout the entire supply chain. Visit the dedicated page
Organisational Model pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree 231/2001
Plenitude has adopted an Organization, Management and Control Model, the “Model 231” (updated in 2022), which constitutes a structured and comprehensive system of conduct guidelines, procedures, information flows and control activities designed to prevent and discourage the commission of the predicate offences outlined in Legislative Decree 231/2001. Visit the dedicated page
Zero Tolerance and Respect for Human Rights
Through Eni’s Zero Tolerance Policy, Plenitude underscores its commitment to prohibiting all forms of violence and harassment in the workplace. The policy promotes a corporate culture based on respect, professionalism and inclusion, with the active support of management and through dedicated reporting channels. Visit the dedicated page
ECG Policy "Zero Tolerance against violence and harassment in the workplace"Download Document
ECG Policy "Respect for Human Rights"Download Document
Anti corruption
Plenitude adheres to Eni’s Zero Tolerance policy, which unconditionally prohibits all forms of violence and harassment in the workplace. The policy, based on 10 fundamental principles, aims to foster a corporate culture founded on respect, professionalism and non-discrimination. The Zero Tolerance culture is promoted by management, which ensures the availability of dedicated reporting channels and the prompt handling of reported incidents. Visit the dedicated page
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Featured documents
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Plenitude FY25 results Overview
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Annual Report 2024
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Sustainability Reports and Impact Reports
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Code of Ethics
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Modern Slavery Statement
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Organisational Model pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree 231/2001
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Zero Tolerance and Respect for Human Rights
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ECG Policy "ANTI-CORRUPTION"
Whistleblowing – Managing Reports
In compliance with the provision of the Directive (EU) 2019/1937 and the relevant transposition laws, the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act, the company’s Organisational, Management and Control Model, pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree. n. 231 of 2001, and internal anti-corruption regulations, we have adopted a system for the management of whistleblowing reports that enables us to manage whistleblowing reports received, including anonymously, by Eni SpA and by its subsidiaries in Italy and abroad.
In compliance with applicable regulations, regardless of the content of the report and the entity of Eni concerned by it, it is always guaranteed that reports can be sent directly to Eni SpA. We have also set up a specific reporting channel for Eni Plenitude SpA SB and subsidiaries in Italy and abroad.
Whichever channel is used, we guarantee the receipt, analysis and management of whistleblowing reports that are sent by or transmitted form anyone, stakeholders, Eni’s People (Eni personnel and anyone, physical or legal persons, who operate in Italy and abroad for achieving Eni’s objectives, each within the scope of their own functions and responsibilities) or other third parties, also when anonymous. Eni consider a whistleblowing report any communications concerning behaviors that relate to Eni's People in violation of the Code of Ethics, any laws regulations, provisions of authorities, internal regulations, Models 231 or Models CE.
The company guarantees the strict confidentiality on the persons and facts reported and on the identity of the reporting persons to ensure that they are not subject to any form of retaliation.
The rules governing this area are contained in the document “Whistleblowing reports received, including anonymously, by Eni SpA and by its subsidiaries in Italy and abroad”, which is currently being updated.
Whistleblowing reports may be sent using a dedicated Platform – suitable for ensuring, by IT tools, the confidentiality of the reporting person’s identity – available at the following link.
Without prejudice to the preferential use of the reporting channels made available by Eni and by Eni Plenitude SpA SB, in the cases peremptorily indicated pursuant to Article 6 of Legislative Decree 24 of 10 March 2023, reports may also be submitted to the competent authority in the matter (ANAC).
The information and personal data provided in the context of whistleblowing reports are processed for the purpose of managing and following up the reports, as well as investigating any reported conduct and adopting the necessary measures in accordance with applicable laws, including data protection legislation. For more information on the modalities and purposes of the processing of personal data included in the reports and collected during the procedure, please consult the privacy information notices for the whistleblowers and the reported person or other third parties involved in the whistleblowing report that are available on this page.