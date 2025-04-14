Documents

Plenitude promotes and prioritizes transparency by making available documents related to the company’s activities.

Corporate Presentation

In the Corporate Presentation, Plenitude provides an overview of its integrated business model, strategy and key operational and financial results. Visit the dedicated page

Plenitude Corporate Presentation 2025

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Plenitude Corporate Presentation 2024

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Plenitude Corporate Presentation 2023

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Plenitude Corporate Presentation 2022

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Plenitude Capital Market Day 2021

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Quarterly Results

In the Quarterly Results, Plenitude presents its quarterly performance, illustrating its economic and financial results. Visit the dedicated page

Plenitude FY25 results Overview

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Plenitude 9M25 Results Overview

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Plenitude 1H25 Results Overview

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Plenitude 1Q25 Results Overview

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Plenitude FY24 Results Overview

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Plenitude 9M24 Results Overview

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Plenitude 1H24 Results Overview

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Annual Reports

In the annual reports, Plenitude provides detailed information on the company’s progress, key developments in its business lines and the results achieved throughout the year. Visit the dedicated page

Annual report 2024

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Annual report 2023

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Annual report 2022

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Annual report 2021

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Sustainability Reports and Impact Reports

In the Sustainability Report and Impact Report, Plenitude outlines its commitment to environmental and social sustainability. Visit the dedicated page

Sustainability and Impact Reports 2024

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Sustainability and Impact Reports 2023

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Sustainability Reports 2022

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Impact Report 2022

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Sustainability Reports 2021

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Impact Report 2021

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Code of Ethics

The Eni Code of Ethics, adopted by Plenitude, reflects the company’s vision and defines the values and principles that guide the conduct of the company and its people. Visit the dedicated page

Code of Ethics

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Modern Slavery Statement

Eni’s Modern Slavery Statement, also adopted by Plenitude, demonstrates our company’s commitment to protecting human rights through dedicated policies, control systems and reporting mechanisms, with the aim of preventing and combating all forms of forced labour and human trafficking within its operations and, in particular, throughout the entire supply chain. Visit the dedicated page

Modern Slavery Statement 2024

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Organisational Model pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree 231/2001

Plenitude has adopted an Organization, Management and Control Model, the “Model 231” (updated in 2022), which constitutes a structured and comprehensive system of conduct guidelines, procedures, information flows and control activities designed to prevent and discourage the commission of the predicate offences outlined in Legislative Decree 231/2001. Visit the dedicated page

Zero Tolerance and Respect for Human Rights

Through Eni’s Zero Tolerance Policy, Plenitude underscores its commitment to prohibiting all forms of violence and harassment in the workplace. The policy promotes a corporate culture based on respect, professionalism and inclusion, with the active support of management and through dedicated reporting channels. Visit the dedicated page

ECG Policy "Zero Tolerance against violence and harassment in the workplace"

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ECG Policy "Respect for Human Rights"

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Anti corruption

Plenitude adheres to Eni’s Zero Tolerance policy, which unconditionally prohibits all forms of violence and harassment in the workplace. The policy, based on 10 fundamental principles, aims to foster a corporate culture founded on respect, professionalism and non-discrimination. The Zero Tolerance culture is promoted by management, which ensures the availability of dedicated reporting channels and the prompt handling of reported incidents. Visit the dedicated page

ECG Policy "ANTI-CORRUPTION"

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Featured documents

Whistleblowing – Managing Reports

In compliance with the provision of the Directive (EU) 2019/1937 and the relevant transposition laws, the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act, the company’s Organisational, Management and Control Model, pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree. n. 231 of 2001, and internal anti-corruption regulations, we have adopted a system for the management of whistleblowing reports that enables us to manage whistleblowing reports received, including anonymously, by Eni SpA and by its subsidiaries in Italy and abroad.

In compliance with applicable regulations, regardless of the content of the report and the entity of Eni concerned by it, it is always guaranteed that reports can be sent directly to Eni SpA. We have also set up a specific reporting channel for Eni Plenitude SpA SB and subsidiaries in Italy and abroad.

Whichever channel is used, we guarantee the receipt, analysis and management of whistleblowing reports that are sent by or transmitted form anyone, stakeholders, Eni’s People (Eni personnel and anyone, physical or legal persons, who operate in Italy and abroad for achieving Eni’s objectives, each within the scope of their own functions and responsibilities) or other third parties, also when anonymous. Eni consider a whistleblowing report any communications concerning behaviors that relate to Eni's People in violation of the Code of Ethics, any laws regulations, provisions of authorities, internal regulations, Models 231 or Models CE.

The company guarantees the strict confidentiality on the persons and facts reported and on the identity of the reporting persons to ensure that they are not subject to any form of retaliation.

The rules governing this area are contained in the document “Whistleblowing reports received, including anonymously, by Eni SpA and by its subsidiaries in Italy and abroad”, which is currently being updated.

Whistleblowing reports may be sent using a dedicated Platform – suitable for ensuring, by IT tools, the confidentiality of the reporting person’s identity – available at the following link.

Without prejudice to the preferential use of the reporting channels made available by Eni and by Eni Plenitude SpA SB, in the cases peremptorily indicated pursuant to Article 6 of Legislative Decree 24 of 10 March 2023, reports may also be submitted to the competent authority in the matter (ANAC).

The information and personal data provided in the context of whistleblowing reports are processed for the purpose of managing and following up the reports, as well as investigating any reported conduct and adopting the necessary measures in accordance with applicable laws, including data protection legislation. For more information on the modalities and purposes of the processing of personal data included in the reports and collected during the procedure, please consult the privacy information notices for the whistleblowers and the reported person or other third parties involved in the whistleblowing report that are available on this page.