Electric mobility
We spread e-mobility throughout Europe, supporting the transition to a new way of travelling.
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Electric road trip between the provinces of Piacenza and Parma, exploring art cities and captivating historic villages.
Christmas markets are a promise of intimate atmospheres and slow pleasures, an immersion in a fascinating tradition, and small wonders that bring out the child in us. And when a market becomes a travel destination, it also becomes a way to discover the su
Discover the trip through Alsace: a storybook with enchanted villages, unique architecture and a cuisine that wins over every palate.
Electric road trip through Piedmont: Asti, Alba, Barolo, Mondovì and Cuneo.
When we think of electric mobility, we usually picture cars. In reality, we move through a world powered by silent, versatile wheels.
Discover the itinerary from Messina to Palermo: cathedrals, mosaics, hilltop villages and stunning views along Sicily’s northern coast.