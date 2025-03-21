Electric mobility

We spread e-mobility throughout Europe, supporting the transition to a new way of travelling.

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12/19/2025
Discovering Christmas markets: a long weekend of magical atmospheres

Christmas markets are a promise of intimate atmospheres and slow pleasures, an immersion in a fascinating tradition, and small wonders that bring out the child in us. And when a market becomes a travel destination, it also becomes a way to discover the su

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