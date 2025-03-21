Innovation
We are constantly putting our energy into discovering new technological solutions that contribute to the energy transition and satisfy market needs.
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The energy system is changing its language. Here is a guide to help navigate the fundamental concepts that define the transformation of the electricity system, empowering everyone to become an informed protagonist of the energy transition.
Energy flexibility is transforming the power grid into an intelligent ecosystem where everyone’s choices from home to mobility to industrial production become central.
From smart homes to smart grids, discover how digital technologies make energy intelligent, improving efficiency and reducing waste.
From simple users to active players: here’s how prosumers are transforming the energy system through production, sharing, and flexibility.
It will be an opportunity to explore new digital spaces and discover Plenitude’s virtual planet and its story about the energy transition.
With the contest "Missione Buddies!" and an experiential hub, Plenitude’s virtual planet engages new generations on the themes of energy awareness.