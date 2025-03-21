Innovation

We are constantly putting our energy into discovering new technological solutions that contribute to the energy transition and satisfy market needs.

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12/19/2025
Energy Flexibility Glossary

The energy system is changing its language. Here is a guide to help navigate the fundamental concepts that define the transformation of the electricity system, empowering everyone to become an informed protagonist of the energy transition.

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12/10/2025
What is digital energy?

From smart homes to smart grids, discover how digital technologies make energy intelligent, improving efficiency and reducing waste.

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10/01/2025
Futura by Plenitude arrives at Romics

With the contest "Missione Buddies!" and an experiential hub, Plenitude’s virtual planet engages new generations on the themes of energy awareness.

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