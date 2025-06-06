OUR INITIATIVES

Our commitment to communities

As a Benefit Corporation, our goal at Plenitude is to create shared value for the communities and regions we operate in, guided by the common benefit goals outlined in our Statute. To achieve this, we promote a culture of sustainable energy use, encouraging a collective commitment to the energy transition, and initiatives that support sustainable and inclusive local development.
For this reason, we collaborate with entities that share our values to build a better future.

Non-profit initiatives

From the first three purposes of common benefit contained in Plenitude's Articles of Association – namely, spreading the culture of sustainable energy use, offering solutions and technologies for the responsible use of energy, and promoting diversity and inclusion – comes our non-profit commitment, aimed at combating educational and energy poverty and fostering social inclusion

Our projects mainly address these three areas:

  • Combating energy poverty

    Support for families, low-income individuals or third-sector organisations to ensure access to essential energy services, thereby securing a decent standard of living.

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  • Combating educational poverty

    Support for children and adolescents from socially and economically vulnerable families to help them learn, experience and develop skills, talents and aspirations.

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  • Social inclusion

    Integration and reintegration of socially marginalised individuals into the socio-economic fabric through support and personal assistance initiatives.              

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Discover our featured projects

Re-generations: A Pact for the Future of Urban Outskirts

Plenitude, together with Eni Foundation, promotes “Ri-generazioni”, a project that transforms three educational centers in Rome, Naples, and Milan into laboratories of inclusion and growth. A commitment to tackling educational poverty, supporting youth employment, and regenerating communities and spaces - also through the power of energy.

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ZustainabilitY Board: when sustainability culture meets new generations

We have engaged some Plenitude members from Generations Z and Y to contribute to a better future, enhancing their creativity.

Local development initiatives

We are committed to promoting sustainable and inclusive socio-economic growth by focusing on the development of local communities and supporting educational projects that promote the principles of more conscious use of energy resources.

  • Promoting a culture of sustainable energy use

    Promoting and raising awareness about more conscious and efficient energy use through solutions and technologies that encourage people to take greater responsibility for their consumption.

  • Urban redevelopment and energy efficiency interventions

    Actions aimed at improving the quality of urban spaces, also reducing energy consumption to improve the efficiency of buildings and infrastructures.

Discover our featured projects

The more I know, the less I consume

Sustainable innovation and digital innovation are essential themes when it comes to promoting the culture of efficient energy use, involving primary school students in a project of great educational value.

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Open-es: Sustainable supply chain

Plenitude joins Open-es – the systemic initiative for the sustainable grow of all companies.