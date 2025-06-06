OUR INITIATIVES

ZustainabilitY Board: when sustainability culture meets new generations
We have engaged some Plenitude members from Generations Z and Y to contribute to a better future, enhancing their creativity.
As a Benefit Corporation, our goal at Plenitude is to create shared value for the communities and regions we operate in, guided by the common benefit goals outlined in our Statute. To achieve this, we promote a culture of sustainable energy use, encouraging a collective commitment to the energy transition, and initiatives that support sustainable and inclusive local development.
For this reason, we collaborate with entities that share our values to build a better future.
From the first three purposes of common benefit contained in Plenitude's Articles of Association – namely, spreading the culture of sustainable energy use, offering solutions and technologies for the responsible use of energy, and promoting diversity and inclusion – comes our non-profit commitment, aimed at combating educational and energy poverty and fostering social inclusion.
Our projects mainly address these three areas:
Support for families, low-income individuals or third-sector organisations to ensure access to essential energy services, thereby securing a decent standard of living.Discover more
Support for children and adolescents from socially and economically vulnerable families to help them learn, experience and develop skills, talents and aspirations.Discover more
Integration and reintegration of socially marginalised individuals into the socio-economic fabric through support and personal assistance initiatives.Discover more
Plenitude, together with Eni Foundation, promotes “Ri-generazioni”, a project that transforms three educational centers in Rome, Naples, and Milan into laboratories of inclusion and growth. A commitment to tackling educational poverty, supporting youth employment, and regenerating communities and spaces - also through the power of energy.Learn more
We have engaged some Plenitude members from Generations Z and Y to contribute to a better future, enhancing their creativity.
We are committed to promoting sustainable and inclusive socio-economic growth by focusing on the development of local communities and supporting educational projects that promote the principles of more conscious use of energy resources.
Sustainable innovation and digital innovation are essential themes when it comes to promoting the culture of efficient energy use, involving primary school students in a project of great educational value.Learn more
Plenitude joins Open-es – the systemic initiative for the sustainable grow of all companies.