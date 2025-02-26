Every day, we inspire new ways to move
We are driving the future of electric mobility toward increasingly integrated and widespread solutions.
We contribute to spreading electric mobility in Italy and Europe
We are experiencing significant growth in the electric mobility sector: with Plenitude On The Road solutions, we aim to become one of the main players in electric vehicle charging, distinguishing ourselves in the market through our widespread presence and integration of services.
In Europe we can rely on an operational charging network, widely distributed in strategic locations across major cities and selected private sites in 8 countries, including Italy, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Slovenia and Romania. Additionally, we aim to expand our network further in Greece, Portugal, Croatia and Serbia.
The development of our infrastructure is made possible not only through collaboration with Enilive stations but also through commercial alliances with strategic partners and participation in significant tenders.
About 23K
Charging points installed as of December 2025.
33K
Target charging points we aim to reach by 2028.
40K
Target number of charging points we want to install by 2035.
About 160K
Target number of charging points we aim to have by 2050.
Plenitude On The road is dedicated to electric mobility solutions, we develop and manage a widespread charging network across the national and international territory, accessible to all, reliable and easy to use.
- We install proprietary charging stations powered by certified energy, using European origin guarantees, as fed into the grid and produced by facilities powered 100% by renewable sources. Plenitude On The Road charging stations are AC Quick (up to 22 kW) and DC Fast and Ultrafast (up to 300 kW).
- We manage an interoperable charging network through the Plenitude On The Road app with major Italian and European providers and we can count on about 600K charging points accessible via app.
- We offer e-drivers a simple and reliable charging experience through the dedicated Plenitude On The Road app, which provides additional digital services related to e-mobility and the electric driving experience.
This way, we aim to make a decisive contribution to the development of a new mobility system through innovative management of digital flows.
We are constantly moving towards technological innovation
Thanks to our experience in the sector, we offer a charging network that is always technologically advanced, capable of ensuring the reliability and speed of charging that e-drivers need. For this reason, in terms of technology, we aim to make our network increasingly widespread with ultra-fast charging stations (over 150 kW) to continue achieving important milestones now and in the future.
To promote the spread of electric mobility, through Plenitude On The Road we have established numerous interoperability agreements with national and international Mobility Service Providers.
Together we have an extra gear
To bring tangible benefits and make the charging network more efficient and accessible, the right partners are essential. For this reason, we have decided to forge strategic collaborations aimed at a more complete and satisfying electric driving experience. Here are some of the most significant:
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We travel towards the future with BMW
This collaboration allows BMW users who have chosen electric vehicles to enjoy special discounts and advantageous offers on charging via the Plenitude On The Road App. Together with the German brand, we also participate in various events both nationally and internationally.
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It’s always the right time to recharge with Esselunga, Carrefour, and Ikea
When electric mobility meets large-scale distribution, convenience is guaranteed. We have decided to install a charging network in the parking lots of these companies to simplify customers' daily lives: while running errands, they can recharge and save time.
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The world of electric mobility come to life with Leolandia
Together with the amusement park in Capriate San Gervasio, we want to bring electric mobility into the context of childhood with the attraction “Scuola Guida Futuro”, allowing children to experience driving electric vehicles. This collaboration also includes the installation of a hub with 10 charging points within the park’s parking areas and will launch educational programs for schools and special offers for visitors.