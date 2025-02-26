We contribute to spreading electric mobility in Italy and Europe

We are experiencing significant growth in the electric mobility sector: with Plenitude On The Road solutions, we aim to become one of the main players in electric vehicle charging, distinguishing ourselves in the market through our widespread presence and integration of services.

In Europe we can rely on an operational charging network, widely distributed in strategic locations across major cities and selected private sites in 8 countries, including Italy, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Slovenia and Romania. Additionally, we aim to expand our network further in Greece, Portugal, Croatia and Serbia.

The development of our infrastructure is made possible not only through collaboration with Enilive stations but also through commercial alliances with strategic partners and participation in significant tenders.