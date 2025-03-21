Sustainability
At Plenitude, our goal is to have a positive impact on society, communities, individuals, and the environment, generating a shared value for the whole community and ecosystems through new projects.
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Three educational centers in the urban areas of Rome, Naples, and Milan are becoming laboratories to fight educational poverty, foster social inclusion, and promote new skills - including in the field of energy.
The company engages in dialogue on concrete sustainability and business projects, a vital combination in the energy transition journey.
Paola Osto, Head of Sustainability and D&I, shares the key insights from the 2024 Sustainability Report and Impact Statement.
In 2025, the law that introduced Benefit Corporations in Italy will celebrate its tenth anniversary: an important milestone that has enabled businesses to include the pursuit of the common good among their main objectives. Plenitude shares its journey.
370 young people involved, three pillars – academic support, creative workshops, and leisure activities – and a book to transform art into a vehicle for inclusion
Francesca Rava Foundation and Plenitude together to offer growth opportunities to “NEET and in situations of fragility” young people.