Sustainability

At Plenitude, our goal is to have a positive impact on society, communities, individuals, and the environment, generating a shared value for the whole community and ecosystems through new projects.

In the spotlight

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11/10/2025
Re-generations: A Pact for the Future of Urban Outskirts

Three educational centers in the urban areas of Rome, Naples, and Milan are becoming laboratories to fight educational poverty, foster social inclusion, and promote new skills - including in the field of energy.

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04/02/2025
Plenitude and the value of being a Benefit Corporation

In 2025, the law that introduced Benefit Corporations in Italy will celebrate its tenth anniversary: an important milestone that has enabled businesses to include the pursuit of the common good among their main objectives. Plenitude shares its journey.

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