Diverse nationalities
Make up our diverse team
Where our people come from are: Europe, Asia, Middle East, Oceania and North America.
People are one of the five core elements underpinning the sustainability strategy of Plenitude Società Benefit.
That’s why we work together every day to safeguard them and prioritise their well-being, focusing our organisation on the invaluable wealth found in their ideas and skills. We also strive to create an inclusive work environment that recognises and welcomes their uniqueness.
We support our people in their professional and personal development with a vision based on collaboration, creating a workplace where they feel welcomed and free to express themselves. In every country we operate in, we are guided by our corporate culture, focusing on values that have always defined us, including knowledge sharing, passion, courage, fairness, simplicity and diversity.
We encourage the professional growth of our people, enhancing their skills and talent by providing the tools needed to achieve constantly evolving milestones.
Make up our diverse team
Where our people come from are: Europe, Asia, Middle East, Oceania and North America.
The average age of our employees
The main age groups:
1% 18-24 years old
44% 25-39 years old
40% 40-54 years old
15% over 54 years old
Per person, average time spent each year
Our courses cover:
Communication and soft skills;
Languages;
Digital, Service Design and Agile practices;
HSE;
Professional training and innovation.
We are committed to safeguarding the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion, which we believe are valuable resources that contribute to our culture and success. To put this into practice, we have begun a journey encompassing all our projects and initiatives, outlining our GOALS alongside the short-term and long-term actions we have performed to meet them.
D&I influences every facet of our business, helping us create favourable conditions to welcome a diverse range of talents, orientations, nationalities, cultures, and backgrounds in an open, stimulating, safe, and collaborative environment. That’s why we actively involve leadership and organise ongoing training on D&I topics. This is achieved through networks that act for change and communities of allies, all committed to supporting and spreading an increasingly inclusive culture. This is a cornerstone of our strategic SUSTAINABILITY framework and its corresponding ESG model.
The values and purposes governing these aspects have also been integrated into a specific ECG (Ethics, Compliance & Governance) Policy dedicated to D&I and available for further discussion at this link.
Plenitude has obtained the UNI PdR 125:2022 Certification for Gender Equality, an important recognition that attests to the choices and concrete initiatives implemented to create an inclusive work environment, in line with the values that have always guided us.
At Plenitude, we have set ourselves one goal: to promote the well-being of those who work with us. That’s why we provide an integrated work-life plan that prioritises a healthy balance between work, private life and parenthood, with a particular focus on physical and mental health. Our People Experience approach comes to life through a series of initiatives designed to advance our corporate culture, creating an innovative workplace that meets our team's needs for flexibility and agility.
We aim to engage motivated individuals who are capable of contributing with passion to the challenges of the energy transition. Together, we can embark on an exciting and innovative journey in the energy sector, opening doors to talents who wish to test their skills and showcase their uniqueness through new projects and initiatives, such as the Graduate Program. This is an excellent program designed for young graduates passionate about energy and technological innovation who want to make a difference in the sector by collaborating with our company.
What makes our work environment stimulating and dynamic? Take a look at some of the initiatives and projects our people have engaged in, bringing their own unique value to help drive the company's evolution.
Dialogue, exchanging ideas, bridging gaps, and strengthening our sense of belonging. These are the objectives of the PleniTalks initiative. Our CEO has visited Plenitude offices worldwide to promote greater integration between employees and top management.
At Plenitude, we are committed to making a positive impact on society, communities, people and the environment. That's why our Volunteer Project allows our people to contribute by taking two paid days off per year to engage in volunteer activities with participating organisations.
To support sustainable innovation, we involved Generations Z and Y within the company, enhancing their talents.
We dedicate every day to promoting change, creating a safe work environment that encourages growth and enhances the skills of our employees. That's why we currently offer an array of training opportunities that are over 98,000 hours for our people. Creating a workplace that combines stability, well-being and innovation is a complex journey that will require multiple steps. In this section, we will collect news, actions, initiatives and ongoing projects aimed at achieving our ambitious goals.