D&I : valuing every talent and embracing uniqueness

We are committed to safeguarding the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion, which we believe are valuable resources that contribute to our culture and success. To put this into practice, we have begun a journey encompassing all our projects and initiatives, outlining our GOALS alongside the short-term and long-term actions we have performed to meet them.



D&I influences every facet of our business, helping us create favourable conditions to welcome a diverse range of talents, orientations, nationalities, cultures, and backgrounds in an open, stimulating, safe, and collaborative environment. That’s why we actively involve leadership and organise ongoing training on D&I topics. This is achieved through networks that act for change and communities of allies, all committed to supporting and spreading an increasingly inclusive culture. This is a cornerstone of our strategic SUSTAINABILITY framework and its corresponding ESG model.

The values and purposes governing these aspects have also been integrated into a specific ECG (Ethics, Compliance & Governance) Policy dedicated to D&I and available for further discussion at this link.



Plenitude has obtained the UNI PdR 125:2022 Certification for Gender Equality, an important recognition that attests to the choices and concrete initiatives implemented to create an inclusive work environment, in line with the values that have always guided us.