Events and Partnerships for a More Conscious Energy
Every day, we aim to have a positive impact on the environment and communities, also through more conscious energy use. We believe in the energy transition and are committed to integrating our sustainability goals into the business model, always putting people and our partners first.
For this reason, throughout the year, we collaborate with local and international entities and institutions that share our mission.
Play for change
We take the field with top athletes from both sports and e-sports, promoting a more responsible approach to the world of energy. Together with the Olimpia Milano basketball team, the champions of La Vuelta, and many others, we spread a culture of sustainability and innovation.
Olimpia Milano
Plenitude is the main partner of Olimpia Milano for the Euroleague games of the 2024-2025 season. The basketball team, 31 time Italian champion, collaborates with Plenitude to create a positive impact on society together.Discover more
La Vuelta
Plenitude was Main Sponsor and the Official Energy Partner of La Vuelta 2025, the most renowned cycling competition on the Iberian Peninsula.Discover more
The energy transition to the rhythm of music
We participated as a Sustainability Partnerin several festivals across Europe to help make live music events more sustainable. From urban regeneration initiatives to laser installations powered by renewable energy, we chose to leave a mark on the cities that hosted some of these festivals.
The energy of culture
When culture and energy come together, events, exhibitions, projects, and installations come to life, inspiring curiosity and awareness. These experiences guide us to understand energy, its value and its impact, because living it consciously means contributing to change every day.
CAMERA - Centre for Photography
We promote shared values and the commitment to using energy from sustainable sources through art and photography.Discover more
The Art in Motion Museum
Plenitude transforms its charging stations into an open-air gallery.Discover more
Did you miss something? Discover it here
The energy of partnerships and events never stops, stay updated.
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Events
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Innovation
Futura: Plenitude's metaverse at Fuorisalone 2025
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People
March 8: gender stereotypes are "Ballshit"
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E-mobility
Join the Electric Era with the Electric Driving Experience
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Events
Plenitude's Energy at Senstation Summer
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Events
Senstation On Ice: Light up the holidays with Plenitude
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Events
Plenitude and the city of culture 2023