We have energy to tell

Explore One Plenitude, the magazine that tells how much energy we use today to design the tomorrow.

Focus of the Month

Initiatives

Don’t turn off the light, switch on the dark

Read more
Energy Flexibility

Energy Flexibility: How It Works And Why It Matters

Read more

News not to be missed

Pick your favorite and read it now.

SEE ALL
BUSINESS STORIES
INNOVATION
SUSTAINABILITY
PEOPLE
ELECTRIC MOBILITY
All articles
All articles
All articles
All articles
All articles

Get Inspired

Scroll through the articles below and recharge your curiosity with more stories and news.

  • Who Are Prosumers: Identikit of the New Energy Protagonists

    From simple users to active players: here’s how prosumers are transforming the energy system through production, sharing, and flexibility.

  • E-mobility: 10 things to know about electric mobility

    Fully electric vehicles are still a niche in the Italian market. However, the numbers are expected to increase in the coming years. Let's explore the features of e-mobility to understand how we need to change our approach to mobility, both in cities and for long distances. Here are 10 things to know and share.

  • Smart Grid: the intelligent power network

    From managing bidirectional flows to integrating renewables, smart grids are the essential infrastructure for energy efficiency, energy communities and smart districts.

How to protect yourself from online scams

Find out more

Explore our highlight videos

The E-Mobility Commonplaces

Watch now

What's Next: our start in Plenitude

Watch now
Discover more videos