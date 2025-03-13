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Who Are Prosumers: Identikit of the New Energy Protagonists
From simple users to active players: here’s how prosumers are transforming the energy system through production, sharing, and flexibility.
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E-mobility: 10 things to know about electric mobility
Fully electric vehicles are still a niche in the Italian market. However, the numbers are expected to increase in the coming years. Let's explore the features of e-mobility to understand how we need to change our approach to mobility, both in cities and for long distances. Here are 10 things to know and share.
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Smart Grid: the intelligent power network
From managing bidirectional flows to integrating renewables, smart grids are the essential infrastructure for energy efficiency, energy communities and smart districts.