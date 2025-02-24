  • Together we are the protagonists of change

    We are a Benefit Company operating in the energy sector. We believe that, through conscious and responsible choices, we can collectively move towards a fairer and sustainable energy transition.

  • Energy also comes from the sun and wind

    We exclusively produce energy from renewable sources, both in Italy and around the world.

  • We inspire new ways of moving

    With an extensive network of charging points throughout Italy, we contribute to a more sustainable mobility landscape.

  • We promote responsible energy use

    Through our solutions, we encourage a more sustainable use of energy.

Plenitude

a name that represents the fully integrated nature of our offering and our approach to sustainability, from energy production to responsible use.

  • Our goal is to be the best ally to embrace energy awareness.

  • We inspire communities to join us and become ambassadors of change.

  • We promote an inclusive culture to attract and develop talent.

Discover more

Our business model

We are a Benefit Company, owned by Eni, and we operate in the market with a distinctive model that integrates the production of electricity from renewable sources, providing energy and energy solutions to our customers, and an extensive network of electric vehicle charging points.

  • Renewables

    5.8 GW
    from December 2025

    Objective 10 GW to 2028
    Growth supported by project organic pipeline.

    Discover more

  • Retail

    10 MLN
    from December 2025

    Objective over 11 MLN to 2028
    Focus on energy solutions and the power segment.

    Discover more

  • E-mobility

    About 23K
    from December 2025

    Objective over 30K to 2028
    Focus on network expansion in Italy and abroad and ultra-fast charging points.

    Discover more
World map highlighting the countries where Plenitude operates its services, divided by sector: dark green for renewable energy, light green for energy retailing (retail) and yellow for e-mobility.
Go to Plenitude in the world

  • Integrated model

    We operate with a synergistic and integrated model along the energy value chain through our three businesses: renewables, retail, and e-mobility.

  • Continuous growth

    We reached 5.8 GW of renewable energy installations and about 23,000 charging points, consolidating our solid base of around 10 million Retail customers.

  • Global and diversified

    We operate in more than 15 OECD countries in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.

Shaping new ideas with Plenitude Fibra

With ultra-fast connectivity, your home becomes a smart, connected and efficient space where energy and technology come together to simplify everyday life.

News from Plenitude

Interview

“Energy shapers”: at the heart of energy storage systems

Read more
INIZIATIVES

Goodnight Light: Plenitude’s book for becoming friends with the dark

READ MORE
VISIT OUR INSTAGRAM
RENEWABLE ENERGIES

Plenitude and Methagora sign a 15-year partnership for the sourcing of biomethane in France

READ MORE
EXPLORE ON LINKEDIN
Events

Sanremo 2026: a Century of Energy on Stage at the Ariston

Read more
Go to media

Welcome to Futura

A journey into virtual worlds on the edge between innovation and energy.

Partnerships of value

We aim to be the most reliable ally for businesses embarking on their energy transition journey. Discover the partners who share our sustainability goals.

Our partnerships