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Together we are the protagonists of change
We are a Benefit Company operating in the energy sector. We believe that, through conscious and responsible choices, we can collectively move towards a fairer and sustainable energy transition.
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Energy also comes from the sun and wind
We exclusively produce energy from renewable sources, both in Italy and around the world.
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We inspire new ways of moving
With an extensive network of charging points throughout Italy, we contribute to a more sustainable mobility landscape.
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We promote responsible energy use
Through our solutions, we encourage a more sustainable use of energy.
Plenitude
a name that represents the fully integrated nature of our offering and our approach to sustainability, from energy production to responsible use.
Our business model
We are a Benefit Company, owned by Eni, and we operate in the market with a distinctive model that integrates the production of electricity from renewable sources, providing energy and energy solutions to our customers, and an extensive network of electric vehicle charging points.
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Renewables
5.8 GW
from December 2025
Objective 10 GW to 2028Discover more
Growth supported by project organic pipeline.
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Retail
10 MLN
from December 2025
Objective over 11 MLN to 2028Discover more
Focus on energy solutions and the power segment.
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E-mobility
About 23K
from December 2025
Objective over 30K to 2028Discover more
Focus on network expansion in Italy and abroad and ultra-fast charging points.
Shaping new ideas with Plenitude Fibra
With ultra-fast connectivity, your home becomes a smart, connected and efficient space where energy and technology come together to simplify everyday life.
News from Plenitude
“Energy shapers”: at the heart of energy storage systemsRead more
Goodnight Light: Plenitude’s book for becoming friends with the darkREAD MORE
Plenitude and Methagora sign a 15-year partnership for the sourcing of biomethane in FranceREAD MORE
Sanremo 2026: a Century of Energy on Stage at the AristonRead more
Welcome to Futura
A journey into virtual worlds on the edge between innovation and energy.
Partnerships of value
We aim to be the most reliable ally for businesses embarking on their energy transition journey. Discover the partners who share our sustainability goals.
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Olympia, where the future of energy is also played out on the pitch
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The Art in Motion Museum
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With Redbull, the energy sector dives into a new adventure