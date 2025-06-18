The Graduate Program Where You Can Unleash Your Energy
Our Global Graduate Program is an excellence pathway designed for talented recent graduates who are passionate about energy and technological innovation. You will have the opportunity to join one of the companies leading the energy transition, with a business model focused on renewable energy generation, the sale of commodity and non-commodity services, the delivery of energy solutions for customers and electric mobility supported by an extensive charging network.
Every day, we support our people in both their professional and personal growth through a vision built on the balance between well-being and innovation. We place people’s ideas at the centre, enhancing everyone’s potential and fostering an inclusive culture capable of attracting and retaining top talent.
We Are Looking for Passionate and Enthusiastic Candidates
We have created a tailored career path for young people who want hands-on experience and the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the world of energy. The goal is to help participants discover the business dynamics of our company and contribute directly to achieving our energy transition goals.
Explore all the opportunities within our program
We offer a valuable opportunity for young talents who want to broaden their experience by exploring different professional areas. Thanks to our internal mobility program, you will have the chance to experience different business functions and work across multiple sectors within the energy industry. You will also have the opportunity to spend from one to three months at one of our international subsidiaries, gaining valuable global experience.
You may receive a direct permanent contract and become part of an agile and flexible environment, benefiting from a comprehensive welfare system while working within an inclusive and multicultural atmosphere.
Discover the journey: a path to build together
Plenitude’s Global Graduate Program includes a cross-functional “Business Integration Program” lasting 36 months, offering exposure to the company’s three main business areas: Retail, Renewables and E-mobility through Plenitude On The Road, as well as the opportunity to undertake an international experience of at least two months at one of our foreign subsidiaries.
We are looking for talented young people with a passion for the world of energy in all its forms, driven by the ambition to help build a more inclusive and sustainable future.
Entry Requirements:
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Master’s Degree or postgraduate Master’s qualification in STEM or Economics-related disciplines
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Fluent English
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Degree obtained within the last 12 months
Registrations will reopen from May 20 to June 3: stay tuned for updates.
What’s Next. A journey of continuous growth.
Enthusiasm and curiosity go hand in hand with the awareness of entering a constantly evolving industry. Plenitude’s Global Graduate Program represents a concrete opportunity to engage with the world of energy, an international ecosystem where skills, vision and innovation come together to shape the future.
Learn more about what it means to be part of the Graduate Program through the voices of those who experience it every day.
We are always looking for new talents with a future-oriented mindset
Explore the open positions on the website and send us your application. Together, we can build a sustainable future.