Our Global Graduate Program is an excellence pathway designed for talented recent graduates who are passionate about energy and technological innovation. You will have the opportunity to join one of the companies leading the energy transition, with a business model focused on renewable energy generation, the sale of commodity and non-commodity services, the delivery of energy solutions for customers and electric mobility supported by an extensive charging network.

Every day, we support our people in both their professional and personal growth through a vision built on the balance between well-being and innovation. We place people’s ideas at the centre, enhancing everyone’s potential and fostering an inclusive culture capable of attracting and retaining top talent.