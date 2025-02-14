Terms of Use

These terms of use ("Terms") govern access to and use of the website www.corporate.eniplenitude.com ("Website") by its users ("User").

1.General Information

1.1. The Website is managed by Plenitude S.p.A. Società Benefit, a company subject to the direction and coordination of ENI S.p.A., with registered office in via Giovanni Lorenzini 4, 20139 Milano (MI), Companies' Register of Milano-Monza-Brianza-Lodi, Tax Code and VAT No. 12300020158, R.E.A. Milan No. 1544762 ("Plenitude").

1.2. The Website makes available to the Users several Contents, as further specified and defined below. The Website and Contents are made available by Plenitude free of charge and without need for registration.

2.Acceptance and Changes

2.1. By using the Website, the User declares that he/she has read and accepted the Terms and the Privacy Policy, and anything contained in these documents. If he/she does not intend to accept the Terms, the User shall leave the Website and cease any use of it, in whole or in part.

2.2. Plenitude reserves the right to modify, at any time and at its sole discretion, the content of these Terms and/or the Privacy Policy, informing the Users in any appropriate manner at its sole discretion. The use of the Website after receipt of the information relating to said changes shall constitute express acceptance thereof.

3.Website Contents and Availability

3.1. Through the Website, Plenitude may publish and/or make available data, texts, materials, documents, messages, links, images, graphics, photos, videos and/or any other contents selected from time to time in Plenitude's sole discretion ("Content").

3.2. Plenitude reserves the right to (i) make the Website and/or the Content accessible at the times and in the manner selected in its sole discretion; (ii) delete, remove and/or modify the Contents at any time; (iii) modify the Website, including its graphical interfaces and functionalities, in its sole discretion; and (iv) suspend the availability of the Website, in whole or in part and for as long as necessary, including in the case of routine or extraordinary maintenance. To the fullest extent permitted by law, the User expressly agree that Plenitude makes no warranties, express or implied, as to the continuity and/or proper functioning and/or availability of the Website and/or the Contents.

3.3. Subject to any applicable statutory limitations, Plenitude does not make any express or implied warranties, nor shall Plenitude be liable in any way for the truthfulness, completeness, timeliness, accuracy, or reliability of the Contents.

4.Intellectual Property and Use of the Website

4.1. The User undertakes to use the Website and the Contents exclusively for lawful purposes permitted by the applicable laws, by custom and practice, by the rules of diligence, in any case without infringing the rights of any third party (including, without limitation, other Users) and respecting the laws on the protection of intellectual property, personal data, the current regulations on computer crime and telecommunications.

4.2. The Terms and, in general, the right to use the Website granted by Plenitude do not grant any rights of any kind on the Website and/or the Contents. The User acknowledge and agree that all intellectual property rights in the Website and/or the Content are and remain the property of Plenitude and/or third parties, in whole and in part and throughout the world. You agree to refrain from any reproduction, public disclosure, appropriation, plagiarism, counterfeiting, reuse and/or dissemination of the Content, in whole and in part.

4.3. The use of the Website and/or the Contents is permitted for the User's private and personal use only. The User may access the Website and the Contents only as a natural person for a use that is not for profit or in any case aimed at obtaining an economic gain. The User undertakes to use the Website and the Contents in full respect of the intellectual property rights of Plenitude and/or third parties and, to this end, undertakes, without limitation to: (i) not to circumvent the technical limitations and technological protection measures of the Website; (ii) not to reverse engineer, decompile or disassemble the Website; (iii) not to copy, translate, adapt, duplicate and/or modify all or part of the Website and/or the Contents (iv) not to subject the Website and/or any Contents to framing and/or deep linking and/or DoS and/or DDoS practices; and (v) not to develop, support, use or cause to be used devices or any other means or process suitable for scraping the Website, or otherwise, to copy data and/or Contents from the Website. The User acknowledges that all data on which the Website and Contents are based constitute databases protected under Law 633/1941, articles 102-bis and 102-ter.

4.4. The User undertakes not to challenge, directly or through third parties, in whole, in part or anywhere in the world, the validity of the intellectual property rights owned by Plenitude, including the Contents.

4.5. It is expressly prohibited for the User to use the Website and/or the Content to send, publish, transmit and/or share data, contents, or computer documents that:

infringe intellectual property rights of Plenitude and/or third parties;

have discriminatory, defamatory, or threatening content;

contain material that is pornographic, child pornographic, obscene or otherwise contrary to public morality;

contain viruses, malware, worms, trojan horses or, in any case, other computer elements of cyber-contamination;

constitute spamming, phishing and/or similar activities;

are in any case contrary to the applicable statutory and/or regulatory provisions.

5.Link

5.1. Plenitude may provide links to other websites or resources on the internet. You acknowledge and agree that Plenitude has no control over the content of such websites/resources and has no responsibility for the content and/or material, including advertising, disseminated on such external websites or resources or for the products or services offered thereon. Such products or services are not sponsored, shared, or endorsed by Plenitude in any way, and you assume all liability for any purchases you make of such products or services.

6.Liability and Indemnity

6.1. Plenitude, as well as all entities related to or controlled by Plenitude, its representatives, employees and partners, shall not be liable in any manner whatsoever for any direct or indirect damages, expenses, costs and/or charges of any nature whatsoever which may be suffered by the User and/or third parties as a consequence (i) of the use, non-use or non-conforming use of the Website and/or the Contents, or (ii) of actions or omissions of other Users and/or third parties, including without limitations the providers of network connectivity services and Website hosting (ISPs).

6.2. The User expressly agree to indemnify and hold harmless Plenitude, as well as any of its affiliated or controlled entities, representatives, employees and partners, from any and all damages, claims, including claims for damages, administrative sanctions, liabilities and/or charges, direct or indirect, and including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys' fees, that Plenitude may suffer or incur as a result of your breach or violation of any of your obligations under Section 4 of these Terms.

7.Applicable Law and Jurisdiction

7.1. The Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of Italy

7.2. Any dispute that may arise between Plenitude and the User in relation to these Terms shall be deferred to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Court of Milan.

8.Communications

8.1. Notwithstanding the fact that, if provided by the User to Plenitude, Plenitude may address any communication to the User through the email address, Plenitude reserves the right to make any further communication and send notifications and messages to Users through the Website or, in any case, by selecting at its own discretion the most appropriate communication channels from time to time.

8.2. All communications to Plenitude should be made to the following addresses:

Plenitude S.p.A. Benefit company

Via Giovanni Lorenzini, 4

20139 Milano (MI)

Registered email (PEC): eniplenitude@pec.eniplenitude.com

9.Analyst Coverage

9.1. Any opinions, estimates or forecasts on the Website regarding Plenitude's performance made by analysts and banks constitute their personal views and do not represent opinions, forecasts or forward-looking statements of Plenitude or Plenitude's management. The highlighting by Plenitude does not imply - and in this regard this constitutes an express warning to the contrary - any endorsement of the research, conclusions and recommendations provided by such analysts.

10.Rating agencies

10.1. The rating does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold financial instruments of any nature of Plenitude. As ratings may be subject to change, replacement, suspension, or withdrawal from the Website from time to time, you are responsible for checking the long-term, short-term, and current outlook.

11.Final Clauses

11.1. The Terms provide the entirety of the relationship between Plenitude and the User with respect to the subject matter hereof.

11.2. Should any provision of these Terms be or become invalid, and/or should one or more of the provisions not be able, for reasons other than the non-performance of the obligated party, to be fulfilled in a timely manner, the remaining provisions shall remain in full force and effect.

11.3. Any tolerance by Plenitude of conducts in violation of the provisions of these Terms shall not constitute a waiver of your rights under the violated provisions nor of the right to demand exact performance of all terms and conditions herein.