HSE Policy
We operate in the renewable energy sector and are committed to the highest standards of health, safety and environmental protection to ensure a safe, healthy and sustainable working environment across all our operations.
The health and safety of our employees, business partners, and the communities we serve, as well as the protection of the environment are top priorities at every stage of our business. We consider the satisfaction of all stakeholders, both within and outside the organisation, as a crucial element for the effective management and enhancement of our HSE (Health, Safety & Environment) processes.
Our HSE policy is guided by the following commitments:
Commitment to Health and Safety
-
Prevention first
Safety is a collective responsibility. We require each member of our team to be actively involved in preventing accidents and injuries by identifying, reporting, and mitigating risks across all activities. In addition, Plenitude is committed to the comprehensive well-being of its staff and partners, safeguarding their health, safety, and mental and physical integrity through specialized campaigns and initiatives.
-
-
Commitment to the environment
-
Environmental sustainability
-
-
The policy reflects our commitment to a sustainable and prosperous future, for the development and deployment of energy solutions that can both improve people's lives and preserve our planet.