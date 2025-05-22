How to navigate the website using keyboard shortcuts

To facilitate navigation, you can use keyboard shortcuts to quickly access chapters and page sections using only your keyboard.

Activating Keyboard Shortcuts

Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Opera: Press Alt + [access key]

Mozilla Firefox: Press Alt + Shift + [access key]

Printing a page: No need to press Alt; use the combination listed in the table below.

Once activated, accessibility tools remain available across all visited sites without affecting image rendering.

Available Keyboard Shortcuts on Plenitude

Function Access key/Key combination Print the page CTRL+P Go to top of the page T

Note: if your access key is a number, use the number keys at the top of the keyboard, not the numeric keypad.