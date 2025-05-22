Accessibility
What does accessibility mean?
Website accessibility means making a site usable for everyone, without difficulty, by ensuring easy access to all content and services. To achieve this, several barriers must be removed, such as:
Accessibility Statement and Eni Plenitude's Commitment
In accordance with Italian Law No. 4 of January 9, 2004, Eni Plenitude is committed to making its digital services and channels accessible to everyone, following accessibility and inclusion guidelines. To this end, a progressive review is currently underway to identify and correct any accessibility issues.
How to navigate the website using keyboard shortcuts
To facilitate navigation, you can use keyboard shortcuts to quickly access chapters and page sections using only your keyboard.
Activating Keyboard Shortcuts
- Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Opera: Press Alt + [access key]
- Mozilla Firefox: Press Alt + Shift + [access key]
- Printing a page: No need to press Alt; use the combination listed in the table below.
Once activated, accessibility tools remain available across all visited sites without affecting image rendering.
Available Keyboard Shortcuts on Plenitude
|Function
|Access key/Key combination
|Print the page
|CTRL+P
|Go to top of the page
|T
Note: if your access key is a number, use the number keys at the top of the keyboard, not the numeric keypad.
How to customize browser navigation settings
Learn how to personalize your browser’s navigation settings to better suit your needs. Adjust fonts, text sizes and colours, or simplify navigation using the keyboard—each browser offers features to enhance your browsing experience. Below are instructions for the four most used browsers:
Google Chrome
Keyboard Navigation
- Enable keyboard navigation by typing chrome://settings/accessibility in the address bar.
- Use TAB or Shift + TAB to move between interactive elements.
Adjusting Fonts and Sizes
- Go to Menu > Settings > Appearance, or type chrome://settings/appearance.
- Adjust Font Size and Page Zoom to customize the display.
Customizing Colours and Contrast
- Use extensions like Colour Enhancer or enable Dark Mode via chrome://settings/theme.
- For high contrast, activate "Force Dark Mode" in chrome://flags.
Bookmarks Bar
- Navigate to Menu > Settings > Appearance > Show Bookmarks Bar to enable or disable it.
- You can personalize your bookmarks for quicker access to your favourite sites.
Zoom and Reader Mode
- Page Zoom: Use Ctrl+ or Ctrl- to adjust zoom level.
- Reader Mode: install an extension like Reader View for a simplified reading experience.
Additional Resources
- Visit the official Google Chrome Support for more options and accessibility features.
Microsoft Edge
Keyboard Navigation
- Use TAB or Shift + TAB to move between elements like links, images, menus, and frames.
- You can navigate entirely without a mouse, using only the keyboard.
Adjusting Fonts and Sizes
- Go to Settings > Appearance.
- Change the font size and style to match your preferences.
- Adjust global zoom under Settings > Appearance > Zoom.
Customizing Colours and Contrast
- Edge supports High Contrast Mode: enable it from the Windows Settings > Accessibility > High Contrast panel.
- Choose light or dark themes via Settings > Appearance.
Bookmarks Bar
- Enable or disable the Bookmarks Bar in Settings > Appearance > Show bookmarks bar.
- Choose whether to display favourites always, never, or only on a new tab.
Zoom and Reading Mode
- Page Zoom: use Ctrl+ or Ctrl- to increase or decrease page content size.
- Reading Mode: click the book icon in the address bar to switch to a distraction-free reading view.
Additional Resources
- For more options and guides, visit the official Microsoft Edge Support page.
Mozilla Firefox
Keyboard Navigation
- Use TAB or Shift + TAB to move between interactive elements (links, buttons, forms).
- Enable more accessibility options via Menu > Settings > Accessibility.
Adjusting Fonts and Sizes
- Go to Menu > Settings > General > Language and Appearance > Fonts and Colours.
- Customize font style and size.
- Click on Advanced for options such as overriding webpage font settings.
Customizing Colours and Contrast
- Go to Menu > Settings > General > Language and Appearance > Fonts and Colours, then click Colours.
- Change colours for Text, Background, Visited links, and Unvisited links.
- To apply your settings, uncheck Allow pages to choose their own colours instead of your selections.
Bookmarks Bar
- Go to Menu > Customize Toolbar.
- Choose to display the bookmarks bar always, only on new tabs, or hide it.
Zoom and Reader Mode
- Page Zoom: use Ctrl+ or Ctrl- to enlarge or reduce content.
- Reader Mode: click the book icon in the address bar for a simplified reading view.
Additional Resources
- Check the Help menu in Firefox for more information.
- Or visit the official site: Mozilla Firefox Support.
Safari
Keyboard Navigation
- Go to Safari > Preferences > Advanced and enable Press Tab to highlight each item on a webpage.
- Use TAB or Shift + TAB to move through page content.
Adjusting Fonts and Sizes
- Navigate to Safari > Preferences > Advanced.
- Enable Never use font sizes smaller than and set a minimum font size.
Customizing Colours and Contrast
- Use Dark Mode or enable High Contrast via macOS System Settings Accessibility > Display.
- Safari inherits these settings from the operating system.
Bookmarks Bar
- Go to View > Show Bookmarks Bar to toggle its visibility.
- You can configure it to display your most used bookmarks.
Zoom and Reader Mode
- Page Zoom: use Cmd+ or Cmd- to increase or decrease content size.
- Reader Mode: click the AA icon in the address bar to enter a distraction-free reading mode.
Additional Resources
- For more information, visit Apple’s official site: Safari Support.
Having trouble accessing the website?
If you're experiencing difficulty accessing content or notice any issues that may not comply with accessibility standards, please contact us at accessibilita@eniplenitude.com.