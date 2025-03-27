The Plenitude Volunteering Project
A gesture of value.
Placing people at the centre is a constant commitment and a fundamental element of our strategy to support community activities and cater to those who wish to dedicate part of their time to others.
The Volunteering Project was launched in 2018 with this vision in mind, giving everyone who works with us the opportunity to spend one paid day per year volunteering with Banco Alimentare, the first foundation to join the initiative.
The strong engagement of our people led us to expand the number of participating associations and the time dedicated to volunteering. The project has since evolved to include two paid days for volunteering, developing new collaborations.
An initiative aligned with our values
The associations that have joined the Project were assessed on how well they align with the company's values, objectives and sustainability strategy. They were also chosen for their commitment to and adherence to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which we wholeheartedly support. Additionally, their widespread presence across the country and their compliance with Legislative Decree 81 on health and safety were crucial factors in their selection.
The energy of people. Projects that make a difference
Today, our goal is to grow even further by involving new associations to provide increasingly concrete support to communities.
Volunteers are already engaged in numerous activities: from collecting medicines for children in fragile conditions at pharmacies across Italy to fundraising days supporting various association projects. There are also hands-on initiatives dedicated to packing food parcels to reduce waste and help people and families in need, as well as skill-based volunteering, where our volunteers share their know-how with people in vulnerable situations.
The associations involved:
-
Fondazione Francesca Rava which helps children, adolescents, vulnerable women and families facing hardships in Italy, Haiti and the world through distance adoption programs, projects, efforts to heighten awareness of children's rights and volunteer activities.
-
AISM, the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association, which for over 50 years has been addressing every facet of multiple sclerosis: from the rights of people with this condition to healthcare services and even funding of scientific research.
-
Fondazione Albero della Vita which helps hundreds of families emerge from poverty by providing practical support to make ends meet, assisting adults in finding jobs and supporting children through the challenges of growth with educational and psychological support.
-
Banco Alimentare, which helps individuals and families in need by providing them with food recovered from surplus, reducing waste.
-
Dynamo Camp offers free Recreational Therapy programs for children with severe or chronic illnesses, neurodevelopmental disorders, or disabilities.
The activities carried out
-
In Farmacia per i bambini
In collaboration with Fondazione Rava, we engaged 2,750 pharmacies to collect over-the-counter medicines for children in need.
-
Il Pandottone
Our volunteers, together with AISM association, contributed to fundraising efforts to support scientific research and assist people with multiple sclerosis and related conditions through the sale of panettone.
-
Gardensia
During the Gardensia event, together with AISM association, our volunteers across Italy helped raise funds for scientific research and support for people with multiple sclerosis by selling gardenia and hydrangea plants.
-
Fondazione Albero della Vita
In collaboration with Fondazione Albero della Vita, we launched a volunteer project where participants used their skills to support both adults and children. The initiatives covered various areas, from energy-saving education to assisting young people through workshops and tutoring.
-
Le Erbe Aromatiche
During AISM’s Erbe Aromatiche event, our volunteers took to the streets of Milan, Rome and Turin to sell aromatic plants and raise funds for scientific research on multiple sclerosis.
-
Banco Alimentare
Our volunteers supported the activities of Banco Alimentare by helping to pack food parcels for people in different regions where the Food Bank operates.
-
Pacchetti di Felicità
Together with Dynamo Camp at Feltrinelli bookstores, our volunteers helped raise funds by wrapping books and gifts as part of the gift-wrapping initiative. These donations contributed to offering a special Christmas vacation to many families with children affected by severe or chronic illnesses.