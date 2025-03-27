Placing people at the centre is a constant commitment and a fundamental element of our strategy to support community activities and cater to those who wish to dedicate part of their time to others.

The Volunteering Project was launched in 2018 with this vision in mind, giving everyone who works with us the opportunity to spend one paid day per year volunteering with Banco Alimentare, the first foundation to join the initiative.

The strong engagement of our people led us to expand the number of participating associations and the time dedicated to volunteering. The project has since evolved to include two paid days for volunteering, developing new collaborations.