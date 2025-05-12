Many voices, a new project aimed at the future

The goal is to foster sustainable innovation and raise global awareness on these topics. These are some of the objectives of the ZustainabilitY Board, which aims to promote the creation of new projects in this area. It also seeks to spread the culture of sustainability within the company through active listening to the young people involved, encouraging their engagement in the innovation process and valuing their creativity and skills for the benefit of all Plenitude employees.



The 2025 edition of the board is composed of 11 members from 5 countries, including France, Greece, Italy, Spain and Kazakhstan. The ZY Board was launched in 2024 following the “Together for the Future” Call for Innovation, during which the team led by Sara Jeribi, Project Manager of Sales Planning at Plenitude France, proposed the creation of an internal, transnational working group composed of representatives from Generations Z and Y, hence the name ZustainabilitY Board.