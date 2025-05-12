ZustainabilitY Board
Together with Generations Z and Y at Plenitude to contribute to sustainable innovation.
Many voices, a new project aimed at the future
The goal is to foster sustainable innovation and raise global awareness on these topics. These are some of the objectives of the ZustainabilitY Board, which aims to promote the creation of new projects in this area. It also seeks to spread the culture of sustainability within the company through active listening to the young people involved, encouraging their engagement in the innovation process and valuing their creativity and skills for the benefit of all Plenitude employees.
The 2025 edition of the board is composed of 11 members from 5 countries, including France, Greece, Italy, Spain and Kazakhstan. The ZY Board was launched in 2024 following the “Together for the Future” Call for Innovation, during which the team led by Sara Jeribi, Project Manager of Sales Planning at Plenitude France, proposed the creation of an internal, transnational working group composed of representatives from Generations Z and Y, hence the name ZustainabilitY Board.
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“The ZustainabilitY Board opened the doors to a global network for me, connecting me with diverse people and cultures, enriching my thinking, and enhancing my ability to work together toward a more sustainable and inclusive future.”
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Sara Jeribi – Project founder
The initiative in detail
The Board, coordinated by the Sustainability & D&I unit, is responsible for carrying out various activities throughout its one-year mandate.
These include developing sustainability-related projects to be presented to Plenitude’s Sustainability Committee, led by the CEO. The Board is also committed to producing short monthly content pieces, the “sustainability pills”, to be shared internally within the company.