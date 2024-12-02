The Art in Motion Museum
Plenitude transforms its charging stations into an open-air gallery.
Energy in Motion
Explore The Art in Motion Museum, a traveling exhibition that spans Italy’s most stunning landscapes, from north to south.
Our On the Road charging stations have become living canvases, showcasing public art where artists bring their vision of energy to life.
Your next charge could be a masterpiece
Discover the locations of the artworks from the The Art in Motion Museum project.
Featured Artists
Playfully blending the surreal and the everyday, Casagrande’s work transforms ordinary moments into meaningful experiences, offering a whimsical yet profound take on energy.
Calugi’s signature style distills complexity into simplicity, creating linear doodles that radiate energy and movement. His art strips life back to its essentials, offering a pure and vibrant expression of creativity.
With bold geometric shapes and saturated colors, Oranges’ work celebrates connection. His art symbolizes the invisible networks that link people and places, reflecting Plenitude’s vision of innovation and community impact.