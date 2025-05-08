During the European Sustainable Mobility Week, from September 16 to 19, 2023, Plenitude continued to share its vision of electric mobility through a dedicated Plenitude + Be Charge booth located in Piazza delle Libertà. In line with its previous events in Bergamo, Plenitude promoted sustainability using an edutainment approach. The booth offered visitors a hands-on experience with various interactive technologies, including a driving simulator, a photo booth, EV charging stations, virtual reality videos, and video games.

The third major event in Bergamo took place from September 21 to October 15 and featured the installation “Feeling the Energy” in Parco Suardi. Developed for Plenitude by Carlo Ratti Associati with architect Italo Rota, the installation was composed of over 500 meters of digitally bent antibacterial copper tubing supplied by KME. Inspired by plant life, the structure both absorbed and generated energy.

“Feeling the Energy” was first presented during the Milan Design Week, and is a self-sufficient energy infrastructure, whose resources are continuously reused in a cycle: energy from the sun, wind, and human movement is collected and stored during the day, and is then reused in the evening to illuminate the Botanical Garden. The same mechanism also powers water vaporisers that cool the garden pathways and nourish the surrounding vegetation.

Originally unveiled during Milan Design Week, “Feeling the Energy” is a self-sufficient energy infrastructure where resources are reused in a continuous cycle: energy collected from the sun, wind, and human movement throughout the day is stored and reused in the evening. The same system powered water vaporizers that cooled the park’s pathways and nourished the surrounding vegetation.

The installation also included an experiential aspect: several educational stations that explained the innovation achieved in sustainable energy sources and the need for renewable energy in this historical moment, called Energy Carousel, Garden Orchestra, The Leading Logo, Powering Vibrations, Blinds in the Sun, and Solar Garden.

Additional initiatives available for visitors included: portals reproducing excerpts from Antonio Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, a giant vibraphone to play, a tunnel of colorful lights and photovoltaic panels to walk through, which activated mist sprays to refresh visitors.

The installation remained at Parco Suardi for about three weeks and was open to everyone free of charge.