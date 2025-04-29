EVCoaches (Electric Vehicle Coaches) are a team of professional e-drivers, carefully selected for their expertise and passion for the electric automotive world. This team offers the opportunity to test electric cars directly on the road, discovering all the main tips about e-mobility, about Plenitude’s On The Road charging network, and get answers to any questions or doubts from electric vehicles’ genuine experts!
Join the Electric Era con Electric Driving Experience
Drive the future with our team of EVCoaches: enjoy an exclusive experience to explore the world of electric mobility!
During special events and field activations, you will have the chance to enjoy unique test drives with our EVCoach team on the most recent electric vehicles on the market. The Electric Driving Experience is designed for curious people, electric mobility enthusiasts, and even those who have never had the chance to experience an e-car before. It also caters to content creators who want to share the wonders of electric driving with a broader audience through their digital platforms. The Electric Driving Experience is all about discovery: during the test drive, you can ask your EVCoach anything you want to know about electric vehicles and the charging network. They will be there to answer your questions and clear up any doubts.
Who is the experience for?
The EVCoach Tour across Italy
Our journey together
04 October
Red Bull 64 Bars – Scampia (NA)
Once again, Plenitude partnered with Red Bull 64 Bars in Scampia for the 2024 edition. Among the exciting initiatives, our exclusive Electric Driving Experience allowed artists, content creators, journalists, and Red Bull guests to test electric vehicles guided by professional e-drivers who showcased all the benefits of electric mobility.Discover more about electric vehicle rentals
20-22 September
Imola Green – Enzo and Dino Ferrari Circuit, Imola (BO)
In 2024, we have been at the Imola Green event at the iconic Enzo and Dino Ferrari Circuit. Our EVCoaches hit the track in brand-new electric cars, giving curious participants the opportunity to experience the cutting-edge technology of electric mobility. Through the Electric Driving Experience, participants enjoyed an extraordinary test drive, navigating a world-famous racing circuit with electric vehicles.Discover more about electric vehicle rentals
22-25 August
Opera Festival – Milo (CT)
Amid the breathtaking volcanic roads of Mount Etna, between the sea and the mountains, our EVCoaches brought the innovations and benefits of electric mobility to life with the Electric Driving Experience. During Opera, a festival in Milo (CT) that aims to reconnect music with nature, the land, and cultural growth, participants embarked on an immersive electric journey, respecting the surrounding environment and its natural sounds. Join the Electric Era, all together!Discover more about electric vehicle rentals
29-30 June
Red Bull Cliff Diving - Polignano a Mare (BA)
At the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series event in Polignano a Mare, our EVCoach team introduced content creators and guests to the world of electric mobility. They experienced the excitement of e-mobility firsthand with the Electric Driving Experience, and many shared this unique adventure with their followers through engaging content.Discover more about electric vehicle rentals