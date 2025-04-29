During special events and field activations, you will have the chance to enjoy unique test drives with our EVCoach team on the most recent electric vehicles on the market. The Electric Driving Experience is designed for curious people, electric mobility enthusiasts, and even those who have never had the chance to experience an e-car before. It also caters to content creators who want to share the wonders of electric driving with a broader audience through their digital platforms. The Electric Driving Experience is all about discovery: during the test drive, you can ask your EVCoach anything you want to know about electric vehicles and the charging network. They will be there to answer your questions and clear up any doubts.