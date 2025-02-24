In 2024, the collaboration continued with Dnsty, a young and dynamic organization that combines e-sports and entertainment with a focus on sustainability. Plenitude and Dnsty came together for the second time at Milano Games Week, landing side by side on the virtual planet Futura.

From 22 to 24 November 2024, Plenitude and Dnsty were at Fiera Milano Rho to explore Futura by Plenitude, a virtual planet made up of five continents hosted on various metaverse platforms such as Spatial, Roblox, and Fortnite. In Futura, each continent offers interactive activities aimed at raising awareness among players about sustainability and energy efficiency, while entertaining them with fun missions and competitive challenges.

Additionally, Plenitude was also a partner of the "Dnsty Trinity by Plenitude" tournament, where over 40 gaming creators competed in teams on the most popular games, with live support from their followers

This partnership helped raise awareness among virtual gaming players about sustainability, engaging as many people as possible on the topic. Together with Dnsty, Plenitude promoted a journey toward greater sustainability across all areas, including the virtual realms of gaming.