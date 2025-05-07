We are cycling for the fourth consecutive year as Official Energy Partner and Main Sponsor of La Vuelta 25. A commitment that sees us cover over 3,000 kilometers alongside the champions in the race, supporting one of the most fascinating international cycling competitions.

From the start in Turin to the final finish in Madrid, we were present at every stage offering, throughout the event, the possibility to recharge the electric vehicles used by the race organizers to accompany the group of riders and their respective teams along the route.

Now in its 90th edition, this year will also bring a historic novelty: for the first time, it will start in Italy, also crossing France and Spain, for a total of 3,151 kilometers divided into 21 stages. In particular, the competition began on August 23rd in the city of Turin and ended on September 14th in Madrid, after passing through several locations in northern Spain.

But that’s not all. We have also chosen to renew our sponsorship of the white jersey, a recognition dedicated to the best under-26 cyclist classified in each stage. Introduced for the first time during La Vuelta in 2019, the White Jersey has been worn by some of cycling’s greatest talents, such as the Dane Mattias Skjelmose in 2024 and the Spaniard Juan Ayuso in 2023. This jersey represents a new chapter in the careers of young cyclists and reflects, at the same time, Plenitude’s focus on new generations. Through this partnership, we further contributed, through sport, to spreading values it identifies with such as commitment, dedication, perseverance, and passion — a source of inspiration.

And, ad in past editions, we were not alone along the way. At our side once again was Óscar Freire, cycling legend and seven-time stage winner of La Vuelta, will be by our side. He will be our official ambassador, bringing to every stage the message of more accessible and shared energy.