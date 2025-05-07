We were the Main Sponsor and Official Energy Partner of La Vuelta 25
Powering forward alongside cycling’s champions.
We are cycling for the fourth consecutive year as Official Energy Partner and Main Sponsor of La Vuelta 25. A commitment that sees us cover over 3,000 kilometers alongside the champions in the race, supporting one of the most fascinating international cycling competitions.
From the start in Turin to the final finish in Madrid, we were present at every stage offering, throughout the event, the possibility to recharge the electric vehicles used by the race organizers to accompany the group of riders and their respective teams along the route.
Now in its 90th edition, this year will also bring a historic novelty: for the first time, it will start in Italy, also crossing France and Spain, for a total of 3,151 kilometers divided into 21 stages. In particular, the competition began on August 23rd in the city of Turin and ended on September 14th in Madrid, after passing through several locations in northern Spain.
But that’s not all. We have also chosen to renew our sponsorship of the white jersey, a recognition dedicated to the best under-26 cyclist classified in each stage. Introduced for the first time during La Vuelta in 2019, the White Jersey has been worn by some of cycling’s greatest talents, such as the Dane Mattias Skjelmose in 2024 and the Spaniard Juan Ayuso in 2023. This jersey represents a new chapter in the careers of young cyclists and reflects, at the same time, Plenitude’s focus on new generations. Through this partnership, we further contributed, through sport, to spreading values it identifies with such as commitment, dedication, perseverance, and passion — a source of inspiration.
And, ad in past editions, we were not alone along the way. At our side once again was Óscar Freire, cycling legend and seven-time stage winner of La Vuelta, will be by our side. He will be our official ambassador, bringing to every stage the message of more accessible and shared energy.
Travel diary: relive every kilometer with us
On the occasion of La Vuelta 25, we launched an editorial project on our international social channels, structured as a travel diary by electric car. Each stage told the company’s role in the countries crossed and its commitment to the energy transition in Europe.
In Turin, the first stage, the protagonists was the photovoltaic plant in Volpiano and electric vehicle charging stations customized for the race. The journey continued crossing France where, thanks to the Plenitude On The Road app and the charging infrastructure available through the app along French roads, it was possible to take a break from the competition to recharge the electric car. In Spain, we shared more insights into the world of wind energy with dedicated content about the wind farms of Numancia, Raposeras, Ponteceso, Barrigoso, and Outes.
Finally, during the Italian stages in Turin and Alba, the starting area also featured the ALT Stazione del Gusto food truck, a dining format by Enilive in collaboration with Accademia Niko Romito, which offered the public some specialties from the menu.
La Vuelta 2024: Plenitude’s Contribution to Energy and Local Communities
Between tradition and innovation
Over time, the partnership between Plenitude and La Vuelta has evolved into a cultural and social initiative—such as the “Energy for Each Stage” project launched in 2024. In several villages along the route, Plenitude produced short films capturing the unique energy of local communities, showcasing their enthusiasm and passion. Like an open-air cinema, the films were projected onto “frontones” (traditional Spanish ball courts) that were revitalized for the occasion and turned into community gathering places. A creative way to celebrate rural heritage and involve even those who couldn’t attend the race in person.