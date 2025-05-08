The energy of Plenitude at Senstation Summer

Plenitude is a partner of Senstation Summer, the event that took place in Milan from June 13 to July 14, 2024. This project was created with the goal of supporting the urban and social regeneration of Piazza Duca d'Aosta.

Plenitude ignites the energy of summer

Plenitude made last summer in Milan even more exciting with an unmissable event, including something special for skaters: a custom-built skate park set up in Piazza Duca d'Aosta. In addition, solar panels were installed to help power the village's lighting with energy from renewable sources.

The Plenitude branded skater park with one boy on a skateboard and another looking on with skateboard in hand. In the background, Piazza Duca d'Aosta.

Plenitude promotes sport in the city

For the event, Plenitude created a skate park in Piazza Duca d'Aosta dedicated to the community of urban skaters who daily perform their evolutions in this square, but also to all urban sports enthusiasts, who were given a new space where they could train and have fun in total safety.

We had fun together

Plenitude offered everyone a unique opportunity: in cooperation with renowned schools in Milan, it organised skateboarding lessons for a fun approach to this exciting sport.

Plenitude lights up the Village

Plenitude's contribution to Senstation Summer includes installing a series of solar panels to help power the village's lighting. Additionally, it provides the entire event with certified electricity guaranteed by European origin certificates, fed into the grid and produced by plants powered 100% by renewable sources.

In the foreground are solar panels and a billboard with a picture of two boys, the first is inside the house and the second is outside the French window in a bathrobe, there is also the Plenitude logo and an inscription that says With Plenitude photovoltaics, the sun is assured. In the background, Milan's Central Station.

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