Plenitude made last summer in Milan even more exciting with an unmissable event, including something special for skaters: a custom-built skate park set up in Piazza Duca d'Aosta. In addition, solar panels were installed to help power the village's lighting with energy from renewable sources.
For the event, Plenitude created a skate park in Piazza Duca d'Aosta dedicated to the community of urban skaters who daily perform their evolutions in this square, but also to all urban sports enthusiasts, who were given a new space where they could train and have fun in total safety.
Plenitude offered everyone a unique opportunity: in cooperation with renowned schools in Milan, it organised skateboarding lessons for a fun approach to this exciting sport.
Plenitude's contribution to Senstation Summer includes installing a series of solar panels to help power the village's lighting. Additionally, it provides the entire event with certified electricity guaranteed by European origin certificates, fed into the grid and produced by plants powered 100% by renewable sources.