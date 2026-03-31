Our energy starts from talent

Being part of Plenitude means joining a workplace where innovation and well-being come together, creating a space where everyone can fully express their abilities and ideas. In line with the values that have always guided us, at Plenitude you can develop distinctive skills through specialized or cross-functional growth paths, access mentoring programs and dedicated training, an average of 33 hours per person annually, respecting individual talents and needs.

We have also obtained the UNI PdR 125:2022 Gender Equality Certification, a recognition of our concrete commitment to equity and gender equality.

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