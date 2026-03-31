Your professional future with Plenitude

Join our company and discover new opportunities for your career.

Why choose Plenitude?

We are a Benefit Company operating in over 15 countries worldwide, and we believe that only through conscious choices can we move together toward a fair and future-proof energy transition. Thanks to our distinctive business model, we integrate electricity generation from renewable sources, the supply of efficient energy solutions for customers, and a wide network of charging points for electric vehicles.

Our energy starts from talent

Being part of Plenitude means joining a workplace where innovation and well-being come together, creating a space where everyone can fully express their abilities and ideas. In line with the values that have always guided us, at Plenitude you can develop distinctive skills through specialized or cross-functional growth paths, access mentoring programs and dedicated training, an average of 33 hours per person annually, respecting individual talents and needs.
We have also obtained the UNI PdR 125:2022 Gender Equality Certification, a recognition of our concrete commitment to equity and gender equality.

Learn more

Find the right opportunity among our open positions

Explore opportunities within our company.

Go to positions on Eni Jobs

Send us your spontaneous application

Share your experience with us. We look forward to meeting you.

Apply now

A world of opportunities with the Graduate Program

Explore our program and get ready for future opportunities.

Learn more

How does the selection process work?

At every stage, we ensure equal opportunities for all candidates, encouraging diversity and inclusion.

Learn more
  • 1

    CV screening

    Through our online recruiting system, we review CVs for both open positions and spontaneous applications.
  • 2

    Technical-professional evaluation

    To assess specific skills, we organize an initial interview with the hiring managers.
  • 3

    Psychological and aptitude assessment

    To evaluate soft skills, candidates take part in assessment centres, practical tests, and group and individual interviews.
  • 4

    Final step with the People Team

    Candidates who pass these stages will be contacted again by the People Team for further evaluation.
Learn more

Growing together

  • Welfare and initiatives

    As a pillar of our strategy, we are committed to improving work-life balance and well-being through concrete practices such as smart working, flexible hours, parental support plans, healthcare agreements, and more.

  • Dynamic and innovative environment

    Talent, passion, and collaboration are the pillars that allow us to create a stimulating environment and provide all the tools needed to achieve personal and professional goals. Discover stories and experiences from our people in our magazine.