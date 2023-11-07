Every day, Plenitude is inspired by the mission to provide a better future for the people we’re accompanying along the energy transition journey. We therefore believe it is crucial to promote the principles of environmental protection, social growth, and economic development in our supply chain.

This is why we work together with our suppliers, adopting a collaborative approach to disseminating a culture of ESG excellence. This is what allows us to achieve the highest standards of health and safety, and the protection of human rights while always putting people first. Environmental, social, and governance aspects are as much a part of our business processes as technology, operational excellence, ethics, and reputation.

Our strategy focuses on building long-term collaborative relationships with suppliers so as to stimulate synergies along the value chain. In doing so, we are adopting innovative tools and establishing inclusive initiatives and moments of transparent discussion. These are the elements allowing us to generate new opportunities for the entire business ecosystem.