Feeling the Energy: the charge of nature in all senses

All about Feeling the Energy

The artistic and immersive installation, designed by international design and innovation firm CRA - Carlo Ratti Associati with the collaboration of Italo Rota, is dedicated to the many forms of energy. Feeling the Energy can be perceived in different ways through the 5 senses, and along the installation pathway, energy is revealed in various forms: from sound to light to wind, everything produces energy that we benefit from in our lives every day.

Following this path, visitors interacting with the installation discover how a sound is created by blowing on the elements of the living orchestra or playing with a xylophone. In both cases, it is vibration that transmits the energy needed to produce what we hear. Wind-powered pinwheels move at different speeds, depending on the force applied; the same thing happens in wind-powered systems. Finally, photovoltaic panels transform the rays of sunlight into electricity, potentially powering many of the devices we use every day. For the more inquisitive, there is also the ‘auditory shortcut’ through which you can communicate in a kind of wireless telephone. The energy stored during the day, thanks in part to state-of-the-art photovoltaic panels, is used to light up the surroundings in the evening and to power water vaporizers that cool the air on hot days and nourish the surrounding greenery.

People first learned about Feeling The Energy at Design Week 2022 in Milan at the Brera Botanical Gardens. The Feeling the Energy installation traveled to Madrid, Spain, in the Real Jardín Botánico, to Sanremo, for the Italian Song Festival 2023, and then on to Bergamo, which together with Brescia is the Italian Capital of Culture 2023. The final destination of the installation will be the Dynamo Camp in Limestre in the province of Pistoia, in an green haven of more than 900 hectares, home to the facility that provides recreational therapy for children and young people with chronic illnesses.