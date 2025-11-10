Re-generations: A Pact for the Future of Urban Outskirts





Three educational centers in the urban areas of Rome, Naples, and Milan are becoming laboratories to fight educational poverty, foster social inclusion, and promote new skills - including in the field of energy.

Urban outskirts are complex ecosystems — places of contradictions, often rich with untapped potential. Working in these contexts means helping to trigger processes of transformation: regenerating relationships, opportunities, and spaces. This is the philosophy behind “Re-generations – Building Paths of Beauty and Redemption with Young People in Urban Outskirts”, a project promoted by Plenitude together with Eni Foundation.

The project is an integral part of Plenitude’s non-profit commitment, which focuses on social inclusion and combating educational and energy poverty. It is a concrete initiative that reflects Plenitude’s mission, as a Benefit Corporation, to create shared value in the areas and communities where it operates by supporting initiatives aimed at sustainable and inclusive local development.

The initiative aims to provide a concrete response to the educational and social hardship of over 400 young people aged 7 to 18, engaging them in programs designed to prevent school dropout and promote employability. Through collaboration with three organizations deeply rooted in their communities, a multidimensional intervention model is being built - one that combines psychosocial support with training, therapeutic, educational, and rehabilitation programs.