Throughout 2022, we supported Caritas Italiana to strengthen efforts against educational poverty, backing 10 projects across Italy, involving approximately 600 young people aged between 10 to 29 from underprivileged communities.

Activities ranged from theatre and video production workshops to emotion management, "inclusive skills" for individuals with disabilities, preparation courses for university entry exams, and much more. Our support facilitated professional internships, strengthening of academic skills, remedial education and the development of social ties through sports and volunteer work.