Energising change
Plenitude and Caritas Italiana unite against educational poverty.
A valuable future begins with the conscious decisions of today
In July 2021, we became a Benefit Corporation (Società Benefit), dedicating ourselves to pursuing specific benefit goals for the common good with the aim of positively impacting people, the environment, and the communities where we operate.
Inspired by our common benefit goals, we aim to create value in the area also through our non-profit commitment. In particular, in 2022, we backed a major initiative to combat educational poverty, meaning the lack of opportunities for children and young people from socially and economically vulnerable families to learn, experiment, develop and freely flourish in their abilities, talents and aspirations.
10 projects to grow together
Throughout 2022, we supported Caritas Italiana to strengthen efforts against educational poverty, backing 10 projects across Italy, involving approximately 600 young people aged between 10 to 29 from underprivileged communities.
Activities ranged from theatre and video production workshops to emotion management, "inclusive skills" for individuals with disabilities, preparation courses for university entry exams, and much more. Our support facilitated professional internships, strengthening of academic skills, remedial education and the development of social ties through sports and volunteer work.
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"Building images"
Faenza - A video making course to master its techniques while collaboratively addressing issues such as environmental protection and human rights, fostering community among participants affected by the pandemic. The videos will be shared on social media and featured at the concluding event.
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"A key to unlock new horizons"
Iglesias - Hosted on an agricultural farm, the project includes “experiential workshops”, hands-on Manufacturing labs in 3D Printing, Coworking, Drawing and Graffiti, Costumes, Music and Web Videos for 20 adolescents undergoing treatment at the Neuropsychiatry Service of ASSL Iglesias.
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"I have a dream: learning while growing"
Andria - A project supporting minors from disadvantaged backgrounds to prevent school dropouts. The Diocese offers afterschool programs and workshops (including drawing, photography and music). Furthermore, families receive support through psychological counselling.
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"ProtagoNEETsts"
Siracusa - Workshops, educational and sports socialisation courses, volunteering and internship activation to develop the potential of NEETs - youths who have completed mandatory education but are not studying or working.
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"I neet you"
Acerra - Volunteering experiences, professional internships, financial support for university tests, emotional management sessions and workshops for young people with disabilities to reduce school dropout risk and encourage integration.
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"South frontier"
Agrigento - Theatrical techniques and methodologies to mitigate aggressive and destructive behaviour and to increase the level of awareness, decision-making capacity, responsibility, autonomy and trust The final show is designed as a moment of sharing with the community and families.
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"Creation. The theatre of reality"
Alba - Children aged 10 to 16, including those with Specific Learning Disorders, are led on a journey to explore the local treasures. Activities also include workshops on environmental education, as well as dance, cooking and initiatives aimed at academic rehabilitation.
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"Desires and experiences"
Piana degli Albanesi - Training and orientation paths designed to facilitate entry into the workforce. These programs guide participants towards the roles best suited to them, offering the chance to gain hands-on experience through training internships lasting about four months.
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"Studying awakens the appetite"
Cassano all’Jonio - Music therapy and psychological support for families of children living in challenging social environments. Each child receives a daily meal and has access to after-school care, along with activities in the afternoon that range from sports programs to ceramics and drawing workshops.
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"A map for guidance"
Pavia - The creation of a “guidance map” every six months is accompanied by educational activities, volunteering and professional internships. Participants also work with experts to gain emotional well-being and effective time and money management skills.
The goals of the collaboration
The projects we supported have enabled us to make a comprehensive impact throughout the peninsula, contributing concretely to the development of culture and talent, and providing the young participants with opportunities to create a future for themselves and integrate into society, regardless of their economic, physical, or familial circumstances.