By registering for free on the platform, businesses gain access to a user-friendly and transparent evaluation model based on standardized metrics that cover all sectors and business models (Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics, as defined by the International Business Council of the World Economic Forum in September 2020). This guided process allows companies to create and update their ESG profiles, share their sustainability data and information with clients and other stakeholders, access industry benchmarks to compare themselves with similar entities, and identify priority actions for growth and improvement.

Open-ES also enables Procurement functions, as well as Banks and Insurance companies, to engage their suppliers and/or clients, offering them a unique tool to measure their sustainability performance and initiate a path towards sustainable development.

All Value Chain Leaders seeking to engage and enhance their own value chain can find detailed statistics and reports on Open-es to analyse and compare the ESG performance of their value chain. These insights can then be integrated into their decision-making processes.