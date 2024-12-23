Open-ES, the sustainability initiative for the entire ecosystem
At Plenitude, we are committed to promoting the sustainable development of the supply chain, actively engaging and supporting our suppliers through tangible initiatives and practical tools.
We assess the ESG profile of our suppliers at every stage of our process, from selection and qualification to procurement procedures. This evaluation is facilitated by Open-es, a digital platform that accompanies businesses on a journey of measurement and continual growth on the subject of sustainability.
What is Open-es?
Open-es is an open and collaborative ecosystem that brings the industrial, financial, and institutional worlds together on a digital platform in order to promote the sustainable growth and transformation of the business landscape. This powerful alliance, initiated by Eni in early 2021 in partnership with Boston Consulting Group and Google Cloud, has been joined by prominent Italian and international entities such as Snam, Accenture, IVECO Group, Saipem, Autostrade per l'Italia, Unicredit, KPMG, Baker Hughes, Engineering, Kuwait, Rina, WeBuild, illimity Bank, Techedge, ESG European Institute, Luiss Business School, and SDA Bocconi.
Thanks to the open and value chain-oriented approach of the initiative, Open-es can already count on over 11,500 participating businesses. This vibrant community, united through dialogue, collaboration, and the identification of priority actions, is committed to making a meaningful contribution to the sustainable growth of the entire ecosystem.
By registering for free on the platform, businesses gain access to a user-friendly and transparent evaluation model based on standardized metrics that cover all sectors and business models (Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics, as defined by the International Business Council of the World Economic Forum in September 2020). This guided process allows companies to create and update their ESG profiles, share their sustainability data and information with clients and other stakeholders, access industry benchmarks to compare themselves with similar entities, and identify priority actions for growth and improvement.
Open-ES also enables Procurement functions, as well as Banks and Insurance companies, to engage their suppliers and/or clients, offering them a unique tool to measure their sustainability performance and initiate a path towards sustainable development.
All Value Chain Leaders seeking to engage and enhance their own value chain can find detailed statistics and reports on Open-es to analyse and compare the ESG performance of their value chain. These insights can then be integrated into their decision-making processes.
Open-es serves as a catalyst and support for transformation that involves all entities, fostering collaboration across different sectors and providing a wide range of possibilities and solutions with a simple, innovative and intuitive approach.
In this regard, within the platform's Development Hub, numerous ESG services and products are available, including the energy efficiency services offered by the Plenitude Group.
Moreover, in alignment with the values of sharing, collaboration, and sustainable growth that define the platform, businesses have the opportunity to participate in "Open-es ESG Skills", a series of complimentary events designed to enhance the ESG knowledge of companies and their employees.
These events are open to the entire community and provide a valuable opportunity to engage with industry experts on specific ESG topics. The topics covered include CO₂ Emissions Calculation, Sustainability Reporting, ESG Certifications, PNRR Opportunities and Objectives, ESG and the Relationship between Banks and Businesses, Social and Governance Sustainability, Supplier Management, and various other crucial themes for modern enterprises.
For Plenitude, Open-es represents an important component to strengthen engagement and involvement on ESG issues, not only for suppliers but also for business clients who, in turn, have the opportunity to measure themselves, access development plans, and implement sustainability-driven improvement actions, paving the way for a collaborative and virtuous ecosystem that aims to engage all stakeholders.
The creation of this ecosystem makes it possible to foster widespread sustainability awareness throughout the entire value chain, generating synergies and opportunities for the entire business landscape.