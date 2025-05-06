Together we experienced the magic

During the 2023 holiday season, the square became home to Milan's largest outdoor skating rink1, an 18-metre-high Christmas tree, various events, interactive games and on weekends a photobooth where you could take photos to keep as souvenirs.

The village also featured a refreshment area with street food stands and typical Christmas specialties. In addition, Radio Italia solomusicaitaliana debuted as the event’s soundtrack, featuring special segments curated by Sergio Labruna and Paoletta's DJ set.