Plenitude lit up your holidays

The Senstation On Ice village in Milan's Piazza Duca d'Aosta gave energy to the Christmas holidays with an open-air skating rink for everyone. Discover the displays, games and partners of the event that ran from 7 December 2023 to 7 January 2024.

You see a stylised map on a green Plenitude background with a horseshoe-shaped skating rink, around it are a Christmas tree, stands with the words ‘Donate a Toy’ and ‘Play Jump Claus’, all in front of the depiction of Milan's Central Station, next to the permanent installation in front of it which is in the shape of a giant apple.

Together we experienced the magic

During the 2023 holiday season, the square became home to Milan's largest outdoor skating rink1, an 18-metre-high Christmas tree, various events, interactive games and on weekends a photobooth where you could take photos to keep as souvenirs.

The village also featured a refreshment area with street food stands and typical Christmas specialties. In addition, Radio Italia solomusicaitaliana debuted as the event’s soundtrack, featuring special segments curated by Sergio Labruna and Paoletta's DJ set.

¹Admission was free. You could use your own skates or rent them for a fee.

Watch the video

Energy hit the ice

Plenitude supports urban and social regeneration and wanted to return one of Milan's most popular places to its citizens. It contributed to powering the skating rink, which occupied 1,500 square metres of the village and used about 130,000 low-consumption LED lights, by supplying certified electricity with European origin guarantees from plants powered by 100% renewable sources.

Salta Claus and the Christmas Tree

The big tree in the square was also lit up by the energy generated by the young players at the “Salta Claus” stand. How? By jumping on the PAVEGEN platforms that produced energy from their steps, children could help Santa deliver his presents on time and help power the lights on the tree.

We shared the energy of Christmas

There was also a stand in the village where used, clean and in good condition books and games were collected. The gifts were delivered to the young patients of the “Vittore Buzzi” Children's Hospital, the Municipal Family Homes in Rome and the Family Homes in Naples. Thanks to those who decided to live a Christmas of solidarity and to give new energy to games and books.