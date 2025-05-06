Together we experienced the magic
During the 2023 holiday season, the square became home to Milan's largest outdoor skating rink1, an 18-metre-high Christmas tree, various events, interactive games and on weekends a photobooth where you could take photos to keep as souvenirs.
The village also featured a refreshment area with street food stands and typical Christmas specialties. In addition, Radio Italia solomusicaitaliana debuted as the event’s soundtrack, featuring special segments curated by Sergio Labruna and Paoletta's DJ set.
¹Admission was free. You could use your own skates or rent them for a fee.
Energy hit the ice
Plenitude supports urban and social regeneration and wanted to return one of Milan's most popular places to its citizens. It contributed to powering the skating rink, which occupied 1,500 square metres of the village and used about 130,000 low-consumption LED lights, by supplying certified electricity with European origin guarantees from plants powered by 100% renewable sources.
Salta Claus and the Christmas Tree
The big tree in the square was also lit up by the energy generated by the young players at the “Salta Claus” stand. How? By jumping on the PAVEGEN platforms that produced energy from their steps, children could help Santa deliver his presents on time and help power the lights on the tree.