The installation

Dedicated to Sergio Ricciardone, the historic founder of C2C, “A Cuor Leggero” is an invitation to rediscover a pure and childlike gaze on the world - an invitation to embrace lightness, expressed through the language of light.

The installation became a shared vision between us and the C2C Festival: to offer the public an immersive experience that brings together beauty, artistic innovation, and environmental awareness.

At its core lies a sophisticated system of RGBW lights and motorized LED bars, designed to sculpt space through ever-changing luminous architectures. Every beam, color, and reflection contributes to a choreography of light conceived to evoke emotion. The lighting design, curated by Roberto Pozzebon — long-time collaborator of the festival and Coez’s lighting designer unfolds as a kaleidoscope of lights powered, thanks to Plenitude, by solar batteries. A journey where art becomes not only an expressive language but also a true statement of intent.

The Plenitude Room was transformed into an interactive landscape: mirrored light spheres, iridescent fabrics, and theatrical smoke effects enhance the visual impact, transforming the perception of space. Visitors were immersed in a world of shifting lights, reflections, and shadows in constant motion.

Making the experience even more unique was the original soundtrack curated by Codalunga, featuring an unreleased track by Ninos du Brasil. Recorded together with the children of C2CKids! - the festival’s project dedicated to kids, teens, and families the track could be available exclusively within the installation.