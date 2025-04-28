KISS KISS WAY: 5 music-filled stops

From May 30 to July 27, 2025, we followed the five stops of the Kiss Kiss Way - the summer tour of the historic radio station Radio Kiss Kiss - across Italy (Naples, Turin, Rossano Calabro, Baia Domizia, and Golfo Aranci), featuring nationally and internationally renowned artists such as Benji & Fede, Carl Brave, Clara, Francesca Michielin, Gabriele Ponte, Noemi, Olly, Planet Funk, Rose Villain, Skunk Anansie, Sophie and the Giants, Tananai, and many others.

At all five stops, we brought the initiative “The Best from the Sun”: a dispenser of free single-dose sunscreen sachets powered by photovoltaic energy. The goal was to raise awareness about skin protection, allowing everyone to fully enjoy the sun - an inexhaustible source of energy.