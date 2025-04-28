C2C Festival
From October 30 to November 2, 2025 - Once again this year, Plenitude took part in the C2C Festival with the new installation “A Cuor Leggero,” created inside the Plenitude Room.
Music is an invisible energy in people's lives, capable of uniting and moving everyone to a single beat. We believe in the power of music and will support concerts and music festivals throughout the summer, in Italy and Europe, with initiatives dedicated to promoting the culture of energy efficiency and energy saving.
In 2025, we were Energy Partner of great music.
We light up the music just steps away from the sea.
A summer full of events in the heart of Agrigento, the 2025 Italian Capital of Culture.
In 2025, we partnered with Aperol - part of the Campari Group - across three music festivals: Kappa Futur Festival in Turin, Locus Festival in Bari, and Spring Attitude in Rome. Thanks to the special Recharge Stations installed within the Aperol area, spectators were able to charge their devices using solar energy.
From May 30 to July 27, 2025, we followed the five stops of the Kiss Kiss Way - the summer tour of the historic radio station Radio Kiss Kiss - across Italy (Naples, Turin, Rossano Calabro, Baia Domizia, and Golfo Aranci), featuring nationally and internationally renowned artists such as Benji & Fede, Carl Brave, Clara, Francesca Michielin, Gabriele Ponte, Noemi, Olly, Planet Funk, Rose Villain, Skunk Anansie, Sophie and the Giants, Tananai, and many others.
At all five stops, we brought the initiative “The Best from the Sun”: a dispenser of free single-dose sunscreen sachets powered by photovoltaic energy. The goal was to raise awareness about skin protection, allowing everyone to fully enjoy the sun - an inexhaustible source of energy.
Relive past festivals and concerts that we supported and stay up to date.
From October 30 to November 2, 2025 - Once again this year, Plenitude took part in the C2C Festival with the new installation “A Cuor Leggero,” created inside the Plenitude Room.
From 22 to 25 August 2024 - Plenitude supported the Opera Festival, the summer music event in the Etna Park. Four days of entertainment and more. Thanks to energy requalification interventions, urban regeneration initiatives and the valorisation of local resources, the company contributes to the growth of the territory and the community.
From 30 May to 2 June 2024 - Plenitude participated as a Sustainability Partner, helping to reduce the environmental impact of the event thanks to the photovoltaic system donated to the island in 2022 and the installation of Be Charge electric charging stations. An on-the-road trip from Milan to Pantelleria with some talent and in collaboration with Mini was the pretext to describe the beauty of Italy and a more sustainable mobility.