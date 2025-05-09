The music of FestiValle resonates once again with Plenitude in 2025. Discover below all the initiatives and projects we’ve created together with the international festival of music and digital arts, set in the stunning landscape of Agrigento, Italy’s Capital of Culture 2025.

From August 7 to 9, 2025, we were the Main Partner of FestiValle. With our energy, we powered four days of music, art, and innovation in the Valley of the Temples in Agrigento (a UNESCO World Heritage site). The Plenitude Stage, nestled in the Kolymbethra Garden and overlooking the Temple of the Dioscuri, hosted sunset performances and was powered 100% by batteries charged with solar energy produced by photovoltaic panels.

Beyond the stage, these batteries also helped power part of the nearby food area, supporting the festival’s goal of reducing its environmental impact.

Artists from the Italian and international scene who performed included Vinicio Capossela, The Cinematic Orchestra, Carl Craig, and The Fearless Flyers (a side project of Vulfpeck) - for an experience where music meets history and local culture.

In continuity with the partnership, on November 8 and 9, the 2025 edition of the Italian Jazz Conference took place: conceived by I-Jazz and hosted by FestiValle APS with the support of Plenitude, to share a new vision of culture across local territories. Two days of music, ideas, and encounters at the Pirandello Theatre and among the ancient temples, where jazz becomes dialogue, innovation, and discovery.