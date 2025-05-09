A symphony of light and music shines in Agrigento
Join FestiValle for a summer full of events in the heart of the 2025 Italian Capital of Culture.
The music of FestiValle resonates once again with Plenitude in 2025. Discover below all the initiatives and projects we’ve created together with the international festival of music and digital arts, set in the stunning landscape of Agrigento, Italy’s Capital of Culture 2025.
From August 7 to 9, 2025, we were the Main Partner of FestiValle. With our energy, we powered four days of music, art, and innovation in the Valley of the Temples in Agrigento (a UNESCO World Heritage site).
The Plenitude Stage, nestled in the Kolymbethra Garden and overlooking the Temple of the Dioscuri, hosted sunset performances and was powered 100% by batteries charged with solar energy produced by photovoltaic panels.
Beyond the stage, these batteries also helped power part of the nearby food area, supporting the festival’s goal of reducing its environmental impact.
Artists from the Italian and international scene who performed included Vinicio Capossela, The Cinematic Orchestra, Carl Craig, and The Fearless Flyers (a side project of Vulfpeck) - for an experience where music meets history and local culture.
In continuity with the partnership, on November 8 and 9, the 2025 edition of the Italian Jazz Conference took place: conceived by I-Jazz and hosted by FestiValle APS with the support of Plenitude, to share a new vision of culture across local territories. Two days of music, ideas, and encounters at the Pirandello Theatre and among the ancient temples, where jazz becomes dialogue, innovation, and discovery.
Beyond music, for a unique kind of energy
Plenitude's commitment went beyond the festival, contributing to the preservation of the area's artistic heritage. We replaced the floodlights of the Cathedral of San Gerlando with next-generation LED spotlights, highlighting its architectural value and improving energy efficiency.
On 13 September 2025, its inauguration was celebrated with a special evening featuring Whitemary, a singer-songwriter and producer from Abruzzo, and Carlo Amleto, a Sicilian comedian, musician, and actor.
The energy efficiency journey continues with the installation of solar panels on the roofs of the Santa Rosa oratory and the MUDIA Diocesan Museum, which will then be partially powered by renewable sources. Feasibility studies have also been carried out for two additional projects: one at the former San Vito prison, a cultural centre managed by Farm Cultural Park, and one at the association’s headquarters in Favara, in the province of Agrigento. Artists working within the facilities will thus be able to create in an environment renewed through sustainable energy.
This initiative also includes the upcoming edition of the Italian Jazz Conference: a two-day event of talks, music, and cultural exchange dedicated to the world of jazz, which will be held inside the renovated buildings this autumn.