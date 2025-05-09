This year, in a record-breaking edition with an audience of 293,000 participants, we installed high-efficiency batteries that will help power up to 7 stages of the festival, including the "Plenitude by Nitsa" stage curated by NitsaClub—the longest-standing music club and a pillar of Barcelona’s electronic scene. The stage was surrounded by an immersive visual installation, whose screens projected live images of the audience and real-time data on Plenitude’s contribution to improving the festival’s energy efficiency.
Additionally, we provided the staff with 8 100% electric golf carts for mobility within Parc del Fòrum, and one of the stages was powered by energy certified with Guarantees of Origin as produced and fed into the grid from renewable sources.