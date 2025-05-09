Plenitude at Primavera Sound Festival 2025 as Energy Partner

In Barcelona, we take the stage of great music for the fourth year in a row to support Europe’s most famous festival on its path toward greater sustainability.

Music is once again the driving force for change: for the 2025 edition, we served as Energy Partner of Primavera Sound 2025.

To continue the commitment—started in 2022—to make the historic Barcelona festival more efficient. From June 4th to 8th, at Parc del Fòrum, international artists such as Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Central CEE, Jamie XX, Beach House, and many others performed.

This year, in a record-breaking edition with an audience of 293,000 participants, we installed high-efficiency batteries that will help power up to 7 stages of the festival, including the "Plenitude by Nitsa" stage curated by NitsaClub—the longest-standing music club and a pillar of Barcelona’s electronic scene. The stage was surrounded by an immersive visual installation, whose screens projected live images of the audience and real-time data on Plenitude’s contribution to improving the festival’s energy efficiency.

Additionally, we provided the staff with 8 100% electric golf carts for mobility within Parc del Fòrum, and one of the stages was powered by energy certified with Guarantees of Origin as produced and fed into the grid from renewable sources.

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