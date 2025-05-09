Music is once again the driving force for change: for the 2025 edition, we served as Energy Partner of Primavera Sound 2025.

To continue the commitment—started in 2022—to make the historic Barcelona festival more efficient. From June 4th to 8th, at Parc del Fòrum, international artists such as Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Central CEE, Jamie XX, Beach House, and many others performed.