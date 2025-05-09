The Island, the festival for free, visionary and creative spirits, returns to Pantelleria to provide its guests with daytime experiences surrounded by the island's landscapes and special live concerts at night. For the third year in a row, Plenitude will contribute to power the event thanks to the photovoltaic system donated to the island in 2022 and to facilitate access to a more sustainable mobility on the island thanks to the installation of new Plenitude + Be Charge columns for recharging electric vehicles.

Furthermore, in collaboration with Mini, Plenitude will tell the magic of the festival and the island through content creators on a journey in an electric car from Milan to Pantelleria.