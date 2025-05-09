Energy efficiency improvements have helped reduce the environmental impact of several Red Bull events while raising awareness, both in Italy and abroad, about the conscious use of energy.

A concrete example of this commitment is the photovoltaic system used in 2024 to power part of the lighting at the venue that hosted Red Bull 64 Bars Live in Naples. After the event, the system was donated to the Alpi-Levi Comprehensive School in Scampia to provide solar energy for the facility.