The partnership between Plenitude and Red Bull
Recharging passion
Energy efficiency improvements have helped reduce the environmental impact of several Red Bull events while raising awareness, both in Italy and abroad, about the conscious use of energy.
A concrete example of this commitment is the photovoltaic system used in 2024 to power part of the lighting at the venue that hosted Red Bull 64 Bars Live in Naples. After the event, the system was donated to the Alpi-Levi Comprehensive School in Scampia to provide solar energy for the facility.
2025 events in Italy
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series
On June 28 and 29, the Italian leg of the prestigious high-diving championship took place in Polignano a Mare (BA), now in its twelfth edition. In this stunning location, we brought our energy with an electric watercraft designed for aquatic shows, demonstrating how electric mobility can thrive even in water sports.
Red Bull Cerro Abajo
For the first time, we were partners of the Red Bull Cerro Abajo event, now in its second edition in Italy. On August 24, the alleys of Genoa hosted the adrenaline-filled urban downhill race for the most daring riders.
In line with our mission, as a Benefit Corporation, to generate a positive environmental and social impact in the communities where we operate, we installed a special bike rack equipped with solar panels for e-bike charging, made available to the city to encourage sustainable mobility. We also planned the installation of a photovoltaic system on the roof of the Istituto Vittorio Emanuele II – Ruffini, providing tangible support for the school’s energy efficiency.
Red Bull 64 Bars Live
On Saturday, October 4th, Red Bull 64 Bars Live rreturned for its fourth edition, bringing an incredible burst of energy to the outskirts of Rome, in the Corviale neighborhood. It was an unmissable event that saw some of the most influential names in the rap scene take the stage.
Our support as a partner of Red Bull 64 Bars Live helped make the event more energy-efficient: the 2.58 kWp photovoltaic system, equipped with a 5 kWh storage system and purchased by Red Bull, was first used to partially power the bar located inside the event. Later, Red Bull donated it to the Corviale rugby stadium to contribute to a tangible project for the local community. In addition, a temporary charging station was installed near the stadium entrances to allow staff vehicles to be recharged.
2025 events in Spain
Red Bull King of the Air Qualifier
Our bond with sports continues in Tarifa, Cádiz, where we partnered with the qualifying round of the world’s most iconic Big Air kitesurfing competition. In June, we enhanced the event’s energy efficiency by installing photovoltaic panels and storage batteries, helping to power the event with electricity from renewable sources.
2025 events in France
Adrenaline runs high with two extreme sports events we partenered with, where energy meets performance.
On September 28, the Red Bull Cycling Survivor took place at Circuit de Charade: 300 amateur cyclists will compete in four elimination rounds, each with different challenges. On November 15 and 16, it was time for Red Bull Ocean Rescue, a multisport race featuring running, swimming, kayaking, and sea rescues, putting coastal rescue athletes to the test. At both events, we provided solar charging hubs so participants could power their personal devices using electricity from renewable sources.