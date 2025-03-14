Wind Energy: history, technology, and Plenitude projects

Wind energy worldwide: data and prospects

According to data from the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), 2023 was the best year for wind power worldwide, surpassing 1 TW of total cumulative capacity for the first time. This result was achieved thanks to the 117 GW of newly installed capacity in 2023, marking a 50% year-over-year increase. However, these numbers are still not in line with the targets set by Agenda 2030. According to the Global Wind Energy Council, an additional 2 TW of capacity must be installed by 2030 to meet these objectives. Plenitude is actively contributing to this collective effort with installations in the USA, Kazakhstan, the United Kingdom, France, and Spain. The last two years, in particular, have seen the launch of large-scale projects, notably Green Volt in the North Sea, set to become a benchmark for floating foundation wind farms, and Dogger Bank Wind Farm in the United Kingdom, which, once completed, will become the world’s largest offshore wind farm with a capacity of 3.6 GW.