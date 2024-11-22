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How many blades does a turbine need? It depends. There are single-blade turbines, but these are inefficient and noisy, so not very popular. Those with two 180° blades are inexpensive but perform well only on a small scale, so they are used for smaller installations. And then there are the more popular three-blade turbines, with blades set 120° apart: these are more balanced and thus ensure better performance and quieter operation. The rotor of an onshore blade can reach 170 meters in width, the equivalent of three Olympic swimming pools placed lengthways. The wind turbines are mostly made of metal, and are therefore recyclable. The blades are made of fiberglass and epoxy matrix compounds. With the most modern recycling systems, these components can be reused at the end of their service life.