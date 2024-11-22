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Viewed from below, the height of a wind tower is very impressive. But how big is the structure that supports both the turbine and rotor? The height of the support tower varies from 50 to 150 meters above the ground. Add to this the height of the rotating blade, which can easily exceed 200 meters at its highest point. These measurements are commonplace for new onshore developments. Offshore heights vary depending on the type of anchorage. For example, the Haliade-X is 260 meters tall at the tip and has a rotor wingspan of 220 meters, capable of generating enough electricity to power 16,000 households. This type of turbine is used at Dogger Bank, the offshore wind farm off the east coast of Yorkshire.