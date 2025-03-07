Driving electric with Plenitude

The value of time

An icon shows the battery’s charge level—a percentage that first-time drivers constantly monitor. As we approach the outskirts of Voghera, the obvious question arises: how much longer will the battery last? The answer, as with many things in electric mobility, is: it depends. The remaining charge varies based on consumption, which in turn depends on driving habits. Sporty driving uses more energy; relaxed driving consumes less. The difference is significant. And if you’re stuck in traffic? No need to worry. Energy consumption is minimal when stationary, and autonomy can last for hours if the car starts with an adequate charge.

The time needed for recharging also varies. Factors include the battery type, weather conditions, and, most importantly, the charging station. Our destination is Plenitude’s Fast On the Road station in Via Vittorio Veneto, Voghera, capable of delivering up to 150 kW. With a quick check (and a coffee), just 10 minutes are enough to recharge from 20% to 80%. The "wow" effect of the day? Batteries charge faster up to 70-80% before slowing down. Manufacturers recommend keeping the charge between 20% and 80% to optimize battery health. This approach provides two good reasons to stop worrying: most charging happens while doing other activities—grocery shopping, attending a meeting, or sleeping at night. Time, as Einstein famously noted, is relative. Here, it becomes doubly valuable: while charging, we can focus on other priorities.