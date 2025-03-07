Driving electric with Plenitude
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07 March 2025
Electric driving experience: discovering electric mobility, from driving to charging
Do you remember your first interaction with a smartphone?
That mix of skepticism, amazement, and an unnameable feeling combining fear with an irresistible desire for the future? The first time behind the wheel of an electric car can evoke similar sensations, leaving a pleasant aftertaste of tomorrow within reach. Now, you can relive this feeling through the Electric Driving Experience—an exclusive opportunity to explore electric mobility and Plenitude's On the Road charging network. This unique journey combines test drives, essential information, and the invaluable presence of EV Coaches: professional drivers specialized in electric mobility. The Electric Driving Experience is all about discovery. During the test drive, participants can ask EV Coaches anything about electric vehicles and charging networks. These experts are ready to clear up doubts and provide insights. The experience is available during special events and activations, allowing participants to drive the latest electric vehicles. Following the 2024 tour, which visited Scampia (Naples), the Enzo and Dino Ferrari Circuit in Imola, Milo (Catania), and Polignano a Mare (Bari), new destinations are set for 2025.
Here’s the story of one memorable test drive through the Curone Valleys.
A different driving experience
There’s no roar of the engine; the ignition is a purely visual experience. The lights on the display mark the start of the journey toward Voghera. The hand that usually rests on the gear shift can now hold the steering wheel in a safer position. One foot can relax, as electric cars have only two pedals instead of three—familiar territory for automatic transmission users. Yet, one key difference becomes clear at the first stop: regenerative braking. By moderating pressure on the accelerator, the car slows down, smoothly or sharply as needed. Within a few kilometers, "one-pedal driving" feels almost intuitive. Meanwhile, the voltmeter, replacing the traditional tachometer, indicates no energy consumption during braking. Instead, the opposite occurs: residual kinetic energy recharges the battery. At this point, the term "regenerative" truly earns its name.
The value of time
An icon shows the battery’s charge level—a percentage that first-time drivers constantly monitor. As we approach the outskirts of Voghera, the obvious question arises: how much longer will the battery last? The answer, as with many things in electric mobility, is: it depends. The remaining charge varies based on consumption, which in turn depends on driving habits. Sporty driving uses more energy; relaxed driving consumes less. The difference is significant. And if you’re stuck in traffic? No need to worry. Energy consumption is minimal when stationary, and autonomy can last for hours if the car starts with an adequate charge.
The time needed for recharging also varies. Factors include the battery type, weather conditions, and, most importantly, the charging station. Our destination is Plenitude’s Fast On the Road station in Via Vittorio Veneto, Voghera, capable of delivering up to 150 kW. With a quick check (and a coffee), just 10 minutes are enough to recharge from 20% to 80%. The "wow" effect of the day? Batteries charge faster up to 70-80% before slowing down. Manufacturers recommend keeping the charge between 20% and 80% to optimize battery health. This approach provides two good reasons to stop worrying: most charging happens while doing other activities—grocery shopping, attending a meeting, or sleeping at night. Time, as Einstein famously noted, is relative. Here, it becomes doubly valuable: while charging, we can focus on other priorities.
A new perspective
The first time with a smartphone, back in the early 2000s, many wondered how it might change their lives, unlocking previously unimagined uses. Similarly, the first time in an electric car offers a new perspective that extends to other aspects of life. Rather than following signs, charging points are easily located using the Plenitude On the Road app. This app’s optimized design ensures an immersive electric mobility experience. Filters allow users to find and select charging stations based on their specific needs and monitor the entire charging process from their smartphone. Cost is another perspective shift. Charging expenses depend on electricity costs and the charging location—home-based slow charging is often more economical than rapid public charging when necessary. Again, it depends.
The desire for the future
The rolling hills between Monleale and Volpedo shape the horizon. The electric car responds effortlessly to our input, with exceptional acceleration. The silent motor doesn’t disturb the quiet autumn morning but blends harmoniously with the landscape. An electric car suggests freedom—not as an escape, but as an integrated part of daily life. Digital tools allow us to monitor and adjust the car’s charge remotely. Energy management evolves beyond mere consumption, becoming part of a broader, connected ecosystem. From the palm of your hand, you can monitor your home, track energy usage, and identify any anomalies. If you have a photovoltaic system, you can oversee energy production, knowing that some of it can recharge your vehicle, increasing self-consumption and reaping additional benefits. Learn more.
Your next first time in an electric car
In Fabbrica Curone, the journey ends: a restaurant for lunch on one side, charging stations on the other. Charging points are widespread, even here among the hills—though we might not have noticed them before. The Electric Driving Experience is about more than driving. It’s about shifting perspectives, planning trips with charging needs in mind, and adapting stops to suit your schedule. It’s an experience anyone can enjoy—whether driving or riding along in an electric car, guided by an EV Coach skilled in both safe driving and electric mobility. In the time it takes for a coffee or a Fast charge, you’ll experience the potential of electric mobility, leaving you with a delightful taste of a tomorrow that’s already here.
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