Solar energy is inexhaustible... which is one of the many reasons it’s among the most used renewable energy sources.

The numbers confirm it: in 2024, photovoltaic energy is expected to soar even higher after 2023 saw a record-setting 444 Gigawatts of new capacity added.

In this episode, Marco Scurati and guest Mariangiola Mollicone, Head of Western Europe Renewables and Managing Director of Plenitude Renewables Spain, explore how solar rays are converted into energy.