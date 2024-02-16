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After 1839, when electricity production from the sun was first observed in the laboratory, how long did it take until we got the first photovoltaic panel? 40 years. But it was not until the 1960s that it became a product for private users. In Italy, the first photovoltaic panel was installed in 1979 in the Mandriola Pass of the Apennines in the province of Cesena. And when it comes to innovation, did you know that today there are even double-sided solar panels? That's right: they can generate power even from the back facing the ground! The silicon cells facing downwards collect reflected light radiation from the ground and surroundings (obviously in smaller amounts than the side facing the sun).