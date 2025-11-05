Borse del Cuore: new horizons for inclusion
A journey full of opportunities
Borse del Cuore project, promoted by the Francesca Rava Foundation, is aimed at young people in vulnerable conditions, fostering their academic, social, and professional integration.
It also provides concrete tools and structured support, investing in education, guidance, and skill development to encourage young people's entry into the workforce.
Plenitude's support for the project has enabled 15 young people identified by the Francesca Rava Foundation to benefit, between September 2023 and September 2024, from unique training experiences and to strengthen their personal and professional growth journey.
The project in detail
Borse del Cuore project aims to help the young people involved develop their personal and professional skills, encouraging their autonomy and inclusion in the workforce. Each activity has been designed to meet the specific needs of the individual participants through, for example, guidance and counselling, specific training for CV writing, experiential workshops, cultural activities and BLS courses (Basic Life Support).
Below are some significant stories of the achievements made possible by the project:
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Ralph's story
Ralph was able to attend tutoring and Italian lessons, deciding not to drop out of school. He managed to catch up on all his subjects, passed his exams, and progressed to his final year of high school.
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Lorenzo's story
Lorenzo decided to resume his studies with the help of dedicated Borse del Cuore tutors.
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Michael's story
Michael, after leaving the Cesare Beccaria Juvenile Detention Center, resumed his studies with the support of specialized tutors, catching up on the school years he had missed.
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Aurora's story
Aurora took a specialization course as part of her studies to become a beautician, with the costs covered by the project.
“Borse del Cuore": supporting the future of young people, a shared commitment
Francesca Rava Foundation and Plenitude together to offer growth opportunities to “NEET and in situations of fragility” young people.
Toward new milestones
The project has achieved significant results and has proven effective in supporting young people in their growth journey, from passing high school graduation exams to obtaining technical and professional diplomas. Among the 15 beneficiaries, one student even received a scholarship to access university.
The initiative also contributed to improving personal autonomy and developing skills needed in the workplace, helping participants gain greater self-esteem and awareness of their abilities through the experiences gained during the program.