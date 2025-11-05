Borse del Cuore: new horizons for inclusion

A journey full of opportunities

Borse del Cuore project, promoted by the Francesca Rava Foundation, is aimed at young people in vulnerable conditions, fostering their academic, social, and professional integration.

It also provides concrete tools and structured support, investing in education, guidance, and skill development to encourage young people's entry into the workforce.

Plenitude's support for the project has enabled 15 young people identified by the Francesca Rava Foundation to benefit, between September 2023 and September 2024, from unique training experiences and to strengthen their personal and professional growth journey.